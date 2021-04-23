CBD Gummies Market Overview 2020, In-depth Analysis with Impact of COVID-19, Types, Opportunities, Revenue and Forecast 2027

CBD gummies are candies that contain Cannabidiol oil. They are available in different colors, shapes, and flavors with the concentration of CBD. CBD gummies are non-psychotropic, which means that they do not contain Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). These dummies are used to relieve anxiety, depression, pain, inflammation, and induce sleep. The legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational purposes has increased the demand for CBD gummies. Cannabis is also used for the treatment of neurological disorders, and cancer.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

COVID-19 has deeply impacted the global economy.

Where other industries are facing a downfall in the demand, the food and beverage industry has a high demand.

An increase in the demand for frozen foods goods has affected the supply chain.

The companies are having a hard time meeting the demand due to lack of supply.

The supply networks are disrupted due to lockdown and restriction in transportation.

The companies are using online platforms to meet the demand.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The increase of cannabis in the treatment and legalization of cannabis are the factors that drive the growth of the global CBD gummies market. Apart from that, diverse uses of cannabis and the growing interest of consumers toward cannabis edibles are the factors that boost the growth of the global market. Consumers are viewing alternatives for smoking cannabis, which has also increased the demand for CBD gummies. However, the effects of products and availability of substitute products restrains the growth of the global CBD gummies market. An increase in the awareness of consumers can replace the demand for unhealthy confectionaries with CBD gummies. The removal of THC from the product has greatly supported the demand for such products.

The global CBD Gummies market trends are as follows:

The companies are launching products that have a variety of fruit flavors with natural ingredients and no artificial colors or preservatives. The companies are also producing products that boost health. The manufacturers are focusing on providing CBD gummies with benefits for sleep, anxiety, and depression. For instance, Charlotte’s Web launched Calm Gummies, which contains L-theanine and lemon balm that helps in stress relief and focus on calmness.

Segments covered

Concentration, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region

Companies covered

Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Dixie Brands Inc., Sunday Scaries, Green Roads CBD, CBD American Shaman LLC., CV Science Inc., Medix CBD, Reliva CBD Wellness, Elixinol Global Ltd

Regions covered

North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

