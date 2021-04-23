Plastic Food and Beverage Packaging Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Amcor, Berry Global, Sonoco

The growing packaged food and beverage industry owing to changing lifestyle and increasing penetration of organized retail is principally expanding the product application scope. From airtight wraps to shelf-stable bottles and containers, plastic packaging plays a key role in delivering a safe food supply from farm to table and is a material of choice for freezing foods for longer-term storage. Many major types of plastic resins used in packaging are recyclable. Most frequently, community recycling programs collect plastic bottles made from PET and HDPE, but many communities are expanding their programs to collect additional types of plastics. Although most communities instruct residents to recycle by the shape of an item (e.g., bottles, containers, caps, lids), some communities also refer to the resin identification code.

Global Plastic Food and Beverage Packaging Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Sealed Air Corporation (United States),Amcor (Australia),Berry Global Inc. (United States),Mondi (South Africa),Sonoco (United States),Huhtamaki (Finland),Coveris (Austria),Transcontinental Inc. (Canada),Clondalkin Group (The Netherlands).

Market Drivers:

Rapid growing demand for convenient packaging from various industries such as food and beverages and personal care

Urbanization, cost efficiency, and product safety

Market Trend:

Growing consumer awareness related to eco-friendly packaging

The growth in food & beverages and healthcare industries globally

Challenges:

Strengthening of government regulations related to packaging

Opportunities:

Sustainable and new flexible plastics packaging solutions

A better substitute for traditional packaging materials

The Global Plastic Food and Beverage Packaging Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging), Application (Meat, Vegetables and Fruits, Deli and Dry Product, Other), Material Type (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Poly Vinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Bioplastic, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyamide, Others), Product (Bottles, Cans, Wraps & Films, Bags, Pouches, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Plastic Food and Beverage Packaging Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Plastic Food and Beverage Packaging market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Plastic Food and Beverage Packaging Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Plastic Food and Beverage Packaging

Chapter 4: Presenting the Plastic Food and Beverage Packaging Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Plastic Food and Beverage Packaging market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Plastic Food and Beverage Packaging Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

