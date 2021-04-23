Poultry Feed additives Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Cargill, Alltech, DowDuPont

Feed additives are used as heath, immunity and growth promoters to improve health of animal on large scale. There are number of feed additives are used in feed which positively impacted on the health of poultry. They are comprises of prebiotics, symbiotic, probiotics, vitamins and minerals, panchayat, herbs, betaine and carnitine. Apart from this, feed usually include many cereals like maize, rice, wheat, oat, barley. This feed additives are antimicrobials, emulsifiers, antioxidants, binders, pH control agents and enzymes in nature. Often, other additives such as flavour enhancers, artificial and nutritive sweeteners, colours, lubricants are added to mask the bitter taste feed additives.this additives composed of butylhydroxytoluene (BHT), butylhydroxyanisole (BHA), vitamin C, and vitamin E which help to strengthen the immune system.

The benefits of using feed additives in poultry nutrition are improved feed intake, increased growth performance, stimulation of digestion, reduced incidence of disease, feed efficiency, and improved reproductive parameters, profitability. Hence, demand for feed additives is continue to rise. Globally, the demand for meet is continue to rise which is impacting on the demand for feed additives. According to the global feed survey of Alltech, it has been a constant rise in global feed production, which grew from 954.4 million metric ton in 2012 to 1,103 million metric ton in 2018.

Latest released the research study on Global Poultry Feed additives Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Poultry Feed additives Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Poultry Feed additives. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Alltech (United States),Cargill (United States),Evonik (Germany),DowDuPont (United States),Solvay (Belgium),Novozymes (Denmark),ADM (United States),DSM (Netherlands),BASF (Germany),Nutreco (Netherlands),Kemin (United States),Adisseo (France).

The Global Poultry Feed additives Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Antioxidants, Free-flowing agents, Pelleting additives, Feeding enzymes, Mold inhibitors, Coccidiostats, Antibiotics, Antibiotic alternatives, Other), Application (ChickenÂ , Adult ChickenÂ ), By Form of Feed Additives (Dry, Liquid, Others), By Source (Natural, Synthetic)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

