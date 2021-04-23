Organic Eggs Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Michael Foods, Cal-Maine Foods, Center Fresh

Organic eggs are produced by applying organic method of egg production. Organic method of production involve laying hens on organic feed. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, laying hens in outdoors and they cannot be raised in cages. Hens received organic feed without any insecticides, pesticides and other chemicals. This hens feed does not contain animal by-products, sewage sludge, synthetic fertilizers, and other unsavoury ingredients. Use of genetically modified foods (GMO) is restricted for feed. The demand for organic eggs are mounting currently owing to features like well-maintained hens in organic farms and maintaining pure organic foods for them. Organic egg contains good amount of vitamins, minerals and essential amino acids to maintain good health. Moreover, they contain trace amount of zinc and manganese.

Organic eggs comprises of high amount of omega-3 fatty acids which is essential for heart health. Omega-3 fatty acids help to lower cholesterol level. Further it is beneficial for weight management, healthy skin and eyes health. Globally, raised demand for organic based food products is impacting on the market demand on organic eggs. In United States, the production of organic egg production has been raised. In March 2020, organic and cage-free shell egg production was accounted up to 23.6% of current total production.

Latest released the research study on Global Organic Eggs Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Organic Eggs Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Organic Eggs. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Hickmanâ€™s Egg Ranch (United States),Sunrise Group (India),Michael Foods Inc. (United States),LGS Farm(India),Trillium Farm Holdings LLC(United States),ISE America Inc(United States),Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (United States),LDC(Netherland),Plukon Food Group (Netherland),Center Fresh Group(India),Sisters Food Group(Netherland).

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness about the ill-effects of chemical based food which is coupled with growing consumption of natural and chemical-free food is driving the demand

Less use of pesticides and other chemicals impacting on the health of poultry which eventuall

Market Trend:

More prone towards organic farm products

Challenges:

Side effects associated with excess consumption

Opportunities:

Maintenance of good hygienic properties for organic egg production is making it popular in consumers which providing growth opportunities

Inclination towards organic egg owing to more vitamins and nutritional content and fat quality in organic egg than conventional eggs

The Global Organic Eggs Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Brown, White, Others), Application (Bakery Products, Frozen Food, Confectionery, RTE Food, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/ Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Sales), Size (Small (1.5 oz. per egg), Medium(1.75 oz. per egg), Large(2 oz. per egg), Jumbo(2.5 oz. per egg))

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

