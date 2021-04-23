Marijuana Oil Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Aphria, Absolute Terps, Emblem

The global marijuana oil market is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Marijuana oil are extracted from cannabis plants. Unprocessed, they contain the same 100 or so active ingredients as the plants, but the balance of compounds depends on the specific plants the oil comes from. The two main active substances in cannabis plants are cannabidiol, or CBD, and delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. Oil extracted from hemp plants can contain a lot of CBD, while oil from skunk plants will contain far more THC. Growing demand from medicinal & recreational applications and legalization of cannabis products are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in the growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Latest released the research study on Global Marijuana Oil Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Marijuana Oil Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Marijuana Oil. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Absolute Terps (United States),Aphria (Canada),Aurora Cannabis (Canada),Bluebird Botanicals (United States),Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada),American Shaman (United States),CV Sciences (United States),Elixinol LLC (United States),Emblem Corp. (Canada),Endoca (United States),Isodiol International (Canada),K.I.N.D. Concentrates (United States),Medical Marijuana (United States),Select Oil (United States),The Whistler Group Inc. (United States).

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand from Medicinal & Recreational Applications

Legalization of Cannabis Products

Market Trend:

Rising Adoption of Online Sales Channel

Challenges:

Disrupted Supply Chain Across the World Due to the Pandemic

Opportunities:

Opportunities in the North America Region Owing to Legalization of Cannabis in the Countries such as Canada

The Global Marijuana Oil Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Organic, Inorganic), Application (Vape Cartirdges, Subligual Drops& Sprays, Topical Creams & Salves, Gummies & Edibles, Softgel Capsules, Others), End Use (Medicinal & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Others), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

