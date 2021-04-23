Finasteride Market to witness major growth in coming years Forecast 2021 – 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Recently, a significant growth in healthcare spending have been observed in the low- and middle-income nations. In the middle-income nations, healthcare spending rose by 6.3% a year between 2000 and 2017, while the economy rose by 5.9% a year. Additionally, health spending in low-income countries also observed a growth by 7.8% a year in the same period. The growth in the healthcare spending of these nations can be attributed to the increasing focus of the governments in these nations to meet the laid down targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the Finasteride Market during the forecast period.

The prostate is a male-specific gonadal organ. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is the most common benign disease among the causes of urination disorder in middle-aged and elderly men. Epidemiologically, the incidence of BPH increases with age. BPH usually occurs after the age of 40. The incidence in men aged above 60 is higher than 50% and the incidence in men aged above 80 is 83%. Like histologic appearance, symptoms such as dysuria also increase with age. Patients with BPH account for 8% to 11% of urological inpatients, with incidence second only to that of lithangiuria. As the Chinese population ages, BPH will affect the health of more elderly people.

Finasteride is a 4-nitrosteroid hormone compound, a specific type II 5α-reductase inhibitor developed by U.S. company MSD. Since Jun. 1992 when it was approved by the FDA to be sold under trade name Proscar, it has been registered and launched in over 100 countries and regions around the world. After MSD launched Finasteride in China, many Chinese pharmaceutical companies began to develop generic Finasteride. In China, Finasteride is used to treat and control BPH and prevent urinary system events, reduce the risk of acute urinary retention and reduce the risks of transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) and prostatectomy.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10111565

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

According to CRI’s market survey, in 2003, Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. became the first company that was approved by the CFDA to launch generic Finasteride in China. Later, other companies launched their generic Finasteride products in succession. At the end of 2018, about 20 companies were selling Finasteride in China. The brand-name Finasteride by MSD still took up a market share of more than 90%. The sales value of Finasteride kept rising after the drug was launched in China. In 2017, it reached CNY 248 million, representing a CAGR of about 2.00% from 2013 to 2017.

CRI expects that as the Chinese population ages, the incidence of BPH and the number of patients with BPH increase in China and the indications for Finasteride expand, China’s Finasteride market will continue to grow.

Request For Full Report-:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10111565

Topics Covered:

– Incidence of benign prostatic hyperplasia in China

– Status of China’s Finasteride market

– Competition on China’s Finasteride market

– Major Finasteride manufacturers in China

– Prices of Finasteride in China

– Major factors influencing the development of China’s Finasteride market

– Prospect of China’s Finasteride market from 2019 to 2023

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

For More Reports:

United States Pediatric Vaccine Market

Diabetes Disposable Insulin Pen Market

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market

Diabetes Insulin Pen Market

Flu Vaccine Market