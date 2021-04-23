Recombinant Human Endostatin Market Global Share, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities And Forecast 2021 – 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Recently, a significant growth in healthcare spending have been observed in the low- and middle-income nations. In the middle-income nations, healthcare spending rose by 6.3% a year between 2000 and 2017, while the economy rose by 5.9% a year. Additionally, health spending in low-income countries also observed a growth by 7.8% a year in the same period. The growth in the healthcare spending of these nations can be attributed to the increasing focus of the governments in these nations to meet the laid down targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the Recombinant Human Endostatin Market during the forecast period.

In 2008, lung cancer replaced liver cancer to be the malignant tumor with the highest fatality rate in China. Over the past 30 years, lung cancer has become a heavy burden on the Chinese people and society.

In 2017, the number of lung cancer patients in China rose to 800,000; 700,000 people died of lung cancer, accounting for over 20% of the cancer deaths in China. The incidence of lung cancer is growing at an annual rate of more than 20%. It is expected that in 2025, lung cancer will kill nearly 1 million people in China. In 2017, the number of lung cancer patients in China and the number of people died of lung cancer in China both accounted for 40% of the global total. And about 80% of the lung cancer patients had non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Recombinant Human Endostatin, an angiogenesis inhibitor, was developed by a Chinese enterprise in 1999 and approved by the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) in 2005 to be used in the combination chemotherapy for the recurrence and metastasis of NSCLC. Recombinant Human Endostatin acts on vascular endothelial cells to inhibit the movement of endothelial cells that form blood vessels and the formation of tumor angiogenesis and block the nutrition supply to tumor cells. In this way, it inhibits tumor proliferation or metastasis.

The sales value of Recombinant Human Endostatin increased sharply after it was launched in China. It rose from CNY 148 million in 2013 to CNY 272 million in 2017, representing a CAGR of 16.47%.

By Aug. 2019, only one enterprise’s Recombinant Human Endostatin has been approved to be sold in China. In the context of worsening environmental pollution and over 300 million smokers, the number of lung cancer patients in China will continue to increase in the next few years. Therefore, the market size of Recombinant Human Endostatin will keep expanding and more enterprises will launch their Recombinant Human Endostatin products in China.

