Beverage Stabilizer Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2025

Beverage Stabilizer Market by Product Type and Beverage Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,” the global beverage stabilizer market size was valued at $1,358.7 million in 2017, and is expected to garner $1,938.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025. A beverage stabilizer is a product that prevents degradation in beverages. It helps prevent sedimentation by keeping ingredients suspended in the solution. Beverage stabilizers also add viscosity to enhance flavor and improve consistency of beverages. Modified starch, pectin, carrageenan, casein inulin, and hydrocolloids are among the most commonly used beverage stabilizers. The worldwide demand for beverage stabilizers is on the rise, and this is governed by the performance quality and functionality of the products. Increase in demand for beverage stabilizers is one of the factors that support beverage stabilizer market development and significant innovation.

Rise in a number of quick service restaurants (QSRs), the surge in consumption of packaged and convenience goods, and rapid developments in the food & beverage industry are the major factors that drive the growth of the global beverage stabilizers market. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials hamper the market growth. On the contrary, growth in functional beverages consumption is projected to create remunerative opportunities in the near future.

The global beverage stabilizers market is segmented on the basis of product type, beverage type, and geography. Based on product type, the market is categorized on the basis of gum Arabic, carboxymethyl cellulose, xanthan gum, carrageenan, pectin, and others. The xanthan gum segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market and is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.6% through 2025.

On the basis of beverage type, the market is divided into fruit drinks, dairy beverages, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, and others. The soft drinks segment held the lion’s share in 2017, contributing nearly three-tenths of the market and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the market. However, the other beverages segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The global beverage stabilizers market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2017 and is projected to continue its trend through 2025, owing to rapid advancements in retail infrastructure that enables the production of packaged goods.

The market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Incorporated, CP Kelco, DowDuPont Inc., Ingredion, Inc., Kerry Group, Palsgaard A/S, Tate & Lyle Plc., and Royal DSM.

