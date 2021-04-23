Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021 – 2027 | Aidoc, AliveCor, GE Healthcare, Imagen Technologies

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Aidoc, AliveCor, GE Healthcare, Imagen Technologies, Vuno Inc., IDx Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Neural Analytics, Riverain Technologies,, Zebra Medical Vision Market Segment by Product Type: Software

Hardware

Services Market Segment by Application:

Cardiology

Oncology

Pathology

Radiology

Chest and Lung

Neurology

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics

1.1 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Overview

1.1.1 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Software

2.5 Hardware

2.6 Services 3 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Cardiology

3.5 Oncology

3.6 Pathology

3.7 Radiology

3.8 Chest and Lung

3.9 Neurology

3.10 Others 4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market

4.4 Global Top Players Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Aidoc

5.1.1 Aidoc Profile

5.1.2 Aidoc Main Business

5.1.3 Aidoc Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Aidoc Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Aidoc Recent Developments

5.2 AliveCor

5.2.1 AliveCor Profile

5.2.2 AliveCor Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 AliveCor Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 AliveCor Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 AliveCor Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 GE Healthcare

5.5.1 GE Healthcare Profile

5.3.2 GE Healthcare Main Business

5.3.3 GE Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 GE Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Imagen Technologies Recent Developments

5.4 Imagen Technologies

5.4.1 Imagen Technologies Profile

5.4.2 Imagen Technologies Main Business

5.4.3 Imagen Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Imagen Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Imagen Technologies Recent Developments

5.5 Vuno Inc.

5.5.1 Vuno Inc. Profile

5.5.2 Vuno Inc. Main Business

5.5.3 Vuno Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Vuno Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Vuno Inc. Recent Developments

5.6 IDx Technologies Inc.

5.6.1 IDx Technologies Inc. Profile

5.6.2 IDx Technologies Inc. Main Business

5.6.3 IDx Technologies Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 IDx Technologies Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 IDx Technologies Inc. Recent Developments

5.7 Siemens Healthcare GmbH

5.7.1 Siemens Healthcare GmbH Profile

5.7.2 Siemens Healthcare GmbH Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Siemens Healthcare GmbH Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Siemens Healthcare GmbH Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Siemens Healthcare GmbH Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Neural Analytics

5.8.1 Neural Analytics Profile

5.8.2 Neural Analytics Main Business

5.8.3 Neural Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Neural Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Neural Analytics Recent Developments

5.9 Riverain Technologies,

5.9.1 Riverain Technologies, Profile

5.9.2 Riverain Technologies, Main Business

5.9.3 Riverain Technologies, Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Riverain Technologies, Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Riverain Technologies, Recent Developments

5.10 Zebra Medical Vision

5.10.1 Zebra Medical Vision Profile

5.10.2 Zebra Medical Vision Main Business

5.10.3 Zebra Medical Vision Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Zebra Medical Vision Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Zebra Medical Vision Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

