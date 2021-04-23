North America Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves Market By Application, Manufacturer, and Segmentation

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, PPE Gloves Market by Material, Product type and Application: North America Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the North America PPE gloves market was valued at $2,406 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $3,750 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.75% from 2018 to 2025. The reusable segment accounted for more than 81% share in terms of value in the North America PPE Gloves market in 2017.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4828

Personal protective equipment (PPE) gloves are used as protective equipment in various industries such as automotive, food and healthcare, to ensure workers safety and maintain hygienic conditions at work places. These gloves help avoid cross contamination and exposure to particulate matter during the manufacturing process across various industries. The rise in awareness about work safety, rapid increase in the pharmaceutical and food processing industry are some of the key factors that drive the growth of the North America PPE gloves market during the analysis period.

Based on material, the North America PPE market is segmented into nitrile, latex, neoprene, butyl rubber, and other gloves. The nitrile segment is projected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period owing to its resilient properties, such as flexibility, suppleness, and elasticity, which boost its adoption in cleaning labs and industrial operations.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis for This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4828?reqfor=covid

Based on application, the North America PPE gloves market is classified into chemical, automotive industry, healthcare, construction, food & beverage, and others. The chemical segment is projected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for PPE gloves in specialty, agricultural, commodity, and other pharmaceutical and chemical industries to protect the hands of workers.

Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into disposable, and reusable gloves. Reusable gloves are further segmented into chemical resistant, cut resistant, puncture resistant, and other gloves. The reusable segment is projected to be the most lucrative segment attributed to the increase in demand for reusable gloves in automotive industries.

Key Findings of the North America Ppe Gloves Market:

The nitrile segment accounted for nearly 29% share in the North America PPE gloves market in 2017.

The reusable gloves segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The automotive application segment accounted for more than 24.7% of the North America PPE gloves market in 2017.

Mexico is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the North America PPE gloves market during the forecast period, followed by the U.S. and Canada.

The nitrile segment in Mexico PPE gloves market accounted for $77 million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $138 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-ppe-gloves-market/purchase-options

In 2017, the U.S. and Canada collectively accounted for more than 80% of the North America PPE Gloves industry, in terms of value. This is attributed to the use of industrial gloves which are considered a necessity for various types of professions such as construction in the U.S. In addition, rise in incidence of pandemics such as swine flu and Ebola, have fueled the demand for disposable industrial gloves.

The key companies profiled in this report are Honeywell International, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Kimberly-Clark), Superior Gloves, Shamrock Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SMC), United Glove, Inc., Lakeland Industries, Inc., Safety Supply, Inc., Magid Glove & Safety Manufacturing Company, LLC., Uvex group, and Ansell.

Access Full Summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-ppe-gloves-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Market Pulse: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research