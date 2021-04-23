School Furniture Market By Manufacturers, States, Type And Application, Forecast To 2021-2027 | Fleetwood Group, Scholar Craft, VS America, Inc., Smith System Mfg

The global school furniture market is experiencing significant growth and is expected to grow substantially in the coming years. Due to industrialization, schools are inclined toward modern furniture in order to create a constructive learning surrounding. The government is also planning to spend on these suite of materials. School furniture mainly consists of benches,desks,podiums,library furniture,auditorium chairs,school lockers,computer lab chairs made of plywood,plastic,wood and others.The key players are indulged in generating a smart classroom with comfort.The upheaval in the sector are related to provide a congenial and efficacious environment to the students.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Product,Application,Distribution channel,and Region Regions covered North America(U.S.,Canada,and Mexico) Europe(Germany,UK,France,Italy,Spain,Russia,Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific(India,China,Japan,Australia,South Korea,Rest of Asia-Pacific) Latin America(Brazil,Rest of Latin America) Middle East and Africa(GCC,South Africa,Rest of Middle East and Africa) Companies covered Fleetwood Group, Scholar Craft, VS America, Inc., Smith System Mfg. Co, Knoll, Inc., Haworth Inc.,VITRA INTERNATIONAL AG., Virco Office Line;, MOBeduc,CBT Supply Dba Smartdesks,and Ballen Panels Ltd.

Covid19 Scenario Analysis:

Being a labor intended sector,it has been adversely affected and thedependency on countries likeChina, has resulted into prolonged delay of supply of raw materials.Thus, affecting GDP.

Due to sudden shutdown of schools,manufacturers are not able to utilize the current stock.

Post COVID19 scenario will be in favor of school furniture market as the AsiaPacific countries are expected to grow substantially.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

For bringing advancement in the infrastructures and to incline parents,the schools are spending ceaselessly to provide the young minds with an integrated,comfortable, ecofriendly and productive learning aura.The upgraded technology has introduced furniture, which has enabled the children to fit in the classrooms and facilitates their movement and hence, encourage a good posture.As a good ambience is crucial for effective learning,hence the government and private players are investing in the development of the school furniture market.

The cozy fixtures are able to grasp the attention of parents. The key market players are involved in adding salient features to the existing products.However,the fluctuating price of wood is a restraint in its growth.

New market trends in the school furniture market are as follows:

Introduction of modifiable chair

The launch of new school furniture with improved capabilities has led the people easily accustomed to the products.The key market players have taken adequate steps in order to standardize the product.There are chairs that can be easily molded and adjusted as per the demand.These types of variations help to identify the target market.

Fleetwood group of companies have launched such modifiable chair for students in order to provide them comfort according to their postures.

Diversification of business

The companies are indulged in expanding their business through mergers& acquisitions.The social media marketing is also a powerful tool for the market.