Automotive Commutator Market Future Innovation Strategies, Profit Analysis, Forecast till 2031

Automotive Commutator Market- Introduction

Commutator is a moving part of rotary electricals switch which tends to reverse the current direction between the external circuit and the rotor in various types of electrical generators and powertrain motors.

The main motive of commutation is to ensure that the torque which is acting on the armature is always in the same direction. In the armature the voltage generated is alternating in the nature, and it is directly converted to current by the commutator.

Basically, the commutator switches the coils on and off to manage the direction of the electromagnetic fields, to point in a particular direction. Automotive Commutator is basically used in DC current machines, generators and in the universal motors. Automotive commutator basically can be categorized on the basis of motor type that is: electric motor commutator, DC motor commutator, auto part commutator, others. It can also be categorized on the basis of its product type: hook type and groove commutator. Additionally on the basis of sales channel. Owing to the above mentioned factors, in the coming years, the Automotive Commutator market is anticipated to witness significant growth.

Automotive Commutator Market- Market Dynamics

The Automotive Commutator market growth is expected to be driven primarily by automotive OEM production rate in wake of increasing on-road fleet of vehicle classes including passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The aftermarket repair and replacement aspect is also pegged to generate additional demand of automotive Commutators to a fair extent.

The main restraint expected for market growth of Automotive Commutator is owing to moderate rate of automotive production in the present scenario as well as product longevity thereby resulting slow sales movement of new units in OEM and Aftermarket segments. Furthermore, the advent of Electric Vehicles is expected to retard the market growth of automotive Commutator in the forthcoming years. However, an opportunity can be witnessed in form of hybrid fuel and fuel cell vehicles for the market participants to provide customized offerings and strengthen their business footprint.

Contractual component supply agreements between automotive Commutator manufacturers and Automotive Vehicle OEMs has been the fundamental trend witnessed in the market. Optimal pricing mechanism has been employed by the automotive Commutator manufacturers with respect to premium quality or that of aftermarket spares. Instantaneous growth in automotive sector contracts to implement owing to which automotive companies are outsourcing their manufacturing activities from third-party organizations enabling in increasing of auto industry expenditures, more-intense competition, launches and introducing new products, are other notable trends being witnessed in the Automotive Commutator market.

Automotive Commutator Market- Segmentation

The global Automotive Commutator Market can be segmented on the basis of product type, motor type, sales channel and shape type.

On the basis of product type, the Automotive Commutators Market is segmented as:

Hook type

Groove commutator

Others

On the basis of motor type, the Automotive Commutators Market is segmented as:

Electric motor commutator

DC motor commutator

Auto part commutator

On the basis of sales channel, the Automotive Commutators Market is segmented as:

OEM

Aftermarket

On the basis of shape type, the Automotive Commutators Market is segmented as:

Cylindrical type

Disk type

Automotive Commutator: COVID 19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a detrimental effect on manufacturing sector by disruption in production rate and supply chain cycles with automotive industry being no exception. The automotive Commutator market is too believed to bear the similar brunt of downturn in growth during the last fiscal. The market recovery is expected to incur within the next 3-4 quarters with gradual resumption of production rate in automotive industry back to threshold levels, which in turn would benefit the growth of Automotive Commutators Market.

