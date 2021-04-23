Surveying and Mapping Services Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021 – 2027 | PASCO Corporation, Fugro, AECOM, Stantec

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Surveying and Mapping Services Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global Surveying and Mapping Services market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Surveying and Mapping Services market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Surveying and Mapping Services market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Surveying and Mapping Services market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Surveying and Mapping Services market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Surveying and Mapping Services market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

PASCO Corporation, Fugro, AECOM, Stantec, Mott MacDonald, Surveying and Mapping ( SAM), NV5 Global, Timmons Group, Landpoint, Cardno, 40SEVEN, Aerodata International Surveys, Bayanat for Mapping and Surveying Services, Digmap Geosystems, JD Barnes, Map Surveys, McElhanney, Tokyo Cartographic, UPG Surveying Market Segment by Product Type: Hydrographic Surveying

Cadastral Surveying

Topographic Surveying

Others Market Segment by Application:

Construction

Mining

Oil and Gas

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Surveying and Mapping Services market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Surveying and Mapping Services market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Surveying and Mapping Services market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Surveying and Mapping Services market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Surveying and Mapping Services market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Surveying and Mapping Services

1.1 Surveying and Mapping Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Surveying and Mapping Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Surveying and Mapping Services Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Surveying and Mapping Services Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Surveying and Mapping Services Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Surveying and Mapping Services Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Surveying and Mapping Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Surveying and Mapping Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Surveying and Mapping Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Surveying and Mapping Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Surveying and Mapping Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Surveying and Mapping Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Surveying and Mapping Services Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Surveying and Mapping Services Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Surveying and Mapping Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Surveying and Mapping Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Hydrographic Surveying

2.5 Cadastral Surveying

2.6 Topographic Surveying

2.7 Others 3 Surveying and Mapping Services Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Surveying and Mapping Services Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Surveying and Mapping Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Surveying and Mapping Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Construction

3.5 Mining

3.6 Oil and Gas

3.7 Others 4 Global Surveying and Mapping Services Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Surveying and Mapping Services Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Surveying and Mapping Services as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Surveying and Mapping Services Market

4.4 Global Top Players Surveying and Mapping Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Surveying and Mapping Services Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Surveying and Mapping Services Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 PASCO Corporation

5.1.1 PASCO Corporation Profile

5.1.2 PASCO Corporation Main Business

5.1.3 PASCO Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 PASCO Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 PASCO Corporation Recent Developments

5.2 Fugro

5.2.1 Fugro Profile

5.2.2 Fugro Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Fugro Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Fugro Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Fugro Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 AECOM

5.5.1 AECOM Profile

5.3.2 AECOM Main Business

5.3.3 AECOM Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 AECOM Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Stantec Recent Developments

5.4 Stantec

5.4.1 Stantec Profile

5.4.2 Stantec Main Business

5.4.3 Stantec Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Stantec Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Stantec Recent Developments

5.5 Mott MacDonald

5.5.1 Mott MacDonald Profile

5.5.2 Mott MacDonald Main Business

5.5.3 Mott MacDonald Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Mott MacDonald Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Mott MacDonald Recent Developments

5.6 Surveying and Mapping ( SAM)

5.6.1 Surveying and Mapping ( SAM) Profile

5.6.2 Surveying and Mapping ( SAM) Main Business

5.6.3 Surveying and Mapping ( SAM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Surveying and Mapping ( SAM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Surveying and Mapping ( SAM) Recent Developments

5.7 NV5 Global

5.7.1 NV5 Global Profile

5.7.2 NV5 Global Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 NV5 Global Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 NV5 Global Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 NV5 Global Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Timmons Group

5.8.1 Timmons Group Profile

5.8.2 Timmons Group Main Business

5.8.3 Timmons Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Timmons Group Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Timmons Group Recent Developments

5.9 Landpoint

5.9.1 Landpoint Profile

5.9.2 Landpoint Main Business

5.9.3 Landpoint Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Landpoint Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Landpoint Recent Developments

5.10 Cardno

5.10.1 Cardno Profile

5.10.2 Cardno Main Business

5.10.3 Cardno Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Cardno Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Cardno Recent Developments

5.11 40SEVEN

5.11.1 40SEVEN Profile

5.11.2 40SEVEN Main Business

5.11.3 40SEVEN Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 40SEVEN Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 40SEVEN Recent Developments

5.12 Aerodata International Surveys

5.12.1 Aerodata International Surveys Profile

5.12.2 Aerodata International Surveys Main Business

5.12.3 Aerodata International Surveys Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Aerodata International Surveys Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Aerodata International Surveys Recent Developments

5.13 Bayanat for Mapping and Surveying Services

5.13.1 Bayanat for Mapping and Surveying Services Profile

5.13.2 Bayanat for Mapping and Surveying Services Main Business

5.13.3 Bayanat for Mapping and Surveying Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Bayanat for Mapping and Surveying Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Bayanat for Mapping and Surveying Services Recent Developments

5.14 Digmap Geosystems

5.14.1 Digmap Geosystems Profile

5.14.2 Digmap Geosystems Main Business

5.14.3 Digmap Geosystems Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Digmap Geosystems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Digmap Geosystems Recent Developments

5.15 JD Barnes

5.15.1 JD Barnes Profile

5.15.2 JD Barnes Main Business

5.15.3 JD Barnes Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 JD Barnes Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 JD Barnes Recent Developments

5.16 Map Surveys

5.16.1 Map Surveys Profile

5.16.2 Map Surveys Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Map Surveys Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Map Surveys Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Map Surveys Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.17 McElhanney

5.17.1 McElhanney Profile

5.17.2 McElhanney Main Business

5.17.3 McElhanney Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 McElhanney Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 McElhanney Recent Developments

5.18 Tokyo Cartographic

5.18.1 Tokyo Cartographic Profile

5.18.2 Tokyo Cartographic Main Business

5.18.3 Tokyo Cartographic Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Tokyo Cartographic Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Tokyo Cartographic Recent Developments

5.19 UPG Surveying

5.19.1 UPG Surveying Profile

5.19.2 UPG Surveying Main Business

5.19.3 UPG Surveying Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 UPG Surveying Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 UPG Surveying Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Surveying and Mapping Services Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Surveying and Mapping Services Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Surveying and Mapping Services Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Surveying and Mapping Services Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Surveying and Mapping Services Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Surveying and Mapping Services Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

