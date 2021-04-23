Business Cloud Storage Market Will Generate Record Revenue By 2026 | Alibaba Cloud ,AWS ,Box

Latest released the research study on Global Business Cloud Storage Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Business Cloud Storage Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Business Cloud Storage.

The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Alibaba Cloud (China),AWS (United States),Box (United States),Citrix (United States),Code 42 Software Inc.,Dell Technologies (United States),Dropbox (United States),Fujitsu (Japan),Google (United States),Microsoft (United States),IBM (United States),Huawei (China),Oracle (United States),Rackspace Technology (United States),HPE (United States)

Definition:

The rise in the outbreak of global pandemic COVID 19 is projected to have a positive impact on demand for business cloud services and solutions. Amidst the lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus infection, businesses encouraging their employees to work from home. The upsurging demand for backup of growing business data set coupled with the need for making this data available to employees working remotely is boosting the demand for cloud storage solutions. North America will maintain the largest share of cloud workloads by 2020.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Business Cloud Storage Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

Increasing demand for hybrid cloud solutions and services

Rise of containerization

Market Drivers:

Growing data volumes across enterprises

Growing need to provide the remote workforce with ubiquitous access to data and files

Opportunities:

The emergence of distributed storage arrays

Infusion of AI to achieve data integrity

The Global Business Cloud Storage Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), Application (Primary Storage Solution, Backup Storage Solution, Cloud Storage Gateway Solution, Data Movement And Access Solution), End User Industry (Information Technology And Telecommunication, Healthcare And Pharmaceutical, Education And Training, Manufacturing And Automotive, Marketing And Advertising, Financial Services And Insurance, Others), Organization Size (SME’s, Large Organization), Offerings (Solution, Services)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

