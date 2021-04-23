Event Logistics Market growth analysis, opportunities, revenue and sales, industry research and recent trends and developments for the projected period 2021-2027 | Agility, DB Schenker, DHL International

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Event Logistics Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global Event Logistics market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Event Logistics market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Event Logistics market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Event Logistics market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Event Logistics market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Event Logistics market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Agility, DB Schenker, DHL International, Kuehne + Nagel, Rhenus Logistics, UPS, ACME Global Logistics, Allseas Global Logistics, AMR Group, Charles Kendall, Chaucer Logistics Group, DMS Global Event Logistics, EFI Logistics, MOthers & Sons, Pyramid Logistics, Senator International, Servicing International Trade Events (SITE), SOS Global Express Market Segment by Product Type: Inventory Management

Delivery Systems

Freight Forwarding

Others Market Segment by Application:

Entertainment

Sports

Trade Fair

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Event Logistics market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Event Logistics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Event Logistics market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Event Logistics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Event Logistics market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Event Logistics

1.1 Event Logistics Market Overview

1.1.1 Event Logistics Product Scope

1.1.2 Event Logistics Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Event Logistics Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Event Logistics Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Event Logistics Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Event Logistics Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Event Logistics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Event Logistics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Event Logistics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Event Logistics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Event Logistics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Event Logistics Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Event Logistics Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Event Logistics Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Event Logistics Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Event Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Inventory Management

2.5 Delivery Systems

2.6 Freight Forwarding

2.7 Others 3 Event Logistics Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Event Logistics Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Event Logistics Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Event Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Entertainment

3.5 Sports

3.6 Trade Fair

3.7 Others 4 Event Logistics Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Event Logistics Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Event Logistics as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Event Logistics Market

4.4 Global Top Players Event Logistics Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Event Logistics Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Event Logistics Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Agility

5.1.1 Agility Profile

5.1.2 Agility Main Business

5.1.3 Agility Event Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Agility Event Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Agility Recent Developments

5.2 DB Schenker

5.2.1 DB Schenker Profile

5.2.2 DB Schenker Main Business

5.2.3 DB Schenker Event Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 DB Schenker Event Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 DB Schenker Recent Developments

5.3 DHL International

5.3.1 DHL International Profile

5.3.2 DHL International Main Business

5.3.3 DHL International Event Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 DHL International Event Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Developments

5.4 Kuehne + Nagel

5.4.1 Kuehne + Nagel Profile

5.4.2 Kuehne + Nagel Main Business

5.4.3 Kuehne + Nagel Event Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Kuehne + Nagel Event Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Developments

5.5 Rhenus Logistics

5.5.1 Rhenus Logistics Profile

5.5.2 Rhenus Logistics Main Business

5.5.3 Rhenus Logistics Event Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Rhenus Logistics Event Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Rhenus Logistics Recent Developments

5.6 UPS

5.6.1 UPS Profile

5.6.2 UPS Main Business

5.6.3 UPS Event Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 UPS Event Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 UPS Recent Developments

5.7 ACME Global Logistics

5.7.1 ACME Global Logistics Profile

5.7.2 ACME Global Logistics Main Business

5.7.3 ACME Global Logistics Event Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 ACME Global Logistics Event Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 ACME Global Logistics Recent Developments

5.8 Allseas Global Logistics

5.8.1 Allseas Global Logistics Profile

5.8.2 Allseas Global Logistics Main Business

5.8.3 Allseas Global Logistics Event Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Allseas Global Logistics Event Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Allseas Global Logistics Recent Developments

5.9 AMR Group

5.9.1 AMR Group Profile

5.9.2 AMR Group Main Business

5.9.3 AMR Group Event Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 AMR Group Event Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 AMR Group Recent Developments

5.10 Charles Kendall

5.10.1 Charles Kendall Profile

5.10.2 Charles Kendall Main Business

5.10.3 Charles Kendall Event Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Charles Kendall Event Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Charles Kendall Recent Developments

5.11 Chaucer Logistics Group

5.11.1 Chaucer Logistics Group Profile

5.11.2 Chaucer Logistics Group Main Business

5.11.3 Chaucer Logistics Group Event Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Chaucer Logistics Group Event Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Chaucer Logistics Group Recent Developments

5.12 DMS Global Event Logistics

5.12.1 DMS Global Event Logistics Profile

5.12.2 DMS Global Event Logistics Main Business

5.12.3 DMS Global Event Logistics Event Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 DMS Global Event Logistics Event Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 DMS Global Event Logistics Recent Developments

5.13 EFI Logistics

5.13.1 EFI Logistics Profile

5.13.2 EFI Logistics Main Business

5.13.3 EFI Logistics Event Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 EFI Logistics Event Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 EFI Logistics Recent Developments

5.14 MOthers & Sons

5.14.1 MOthers & Sons Profile

5.14.2 MOthers & Sons Main Business

5.14.3 MOthers & Sons Event Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 MOthers & Sons Event Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 MOthers & Sons Recent Developments

5.15 Pyramid Logistics

5.15.1 Pyramid Logistics Profile

5.15.2 Pyramid Logistics Main Business

5.15.3 Pyramid Logistics Event Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Pyramid Logistics Event Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Pyramid Logistics Recent Developments

5.16 Senator International

5.16.1 Senator International Profile

5.16.2 Senator International Main Business

5.16.3 Senator International Event Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Senator International Event Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Senator International Recent Developments

5.17 Servicing International Trade Events (SITE)

5.17.1 Servicing International Trade Events (SITE) Profile

5.17.2 Servicing International Trade Events (SITE) Main Business

5.17.3 Servicing International Trade Events (SITE) Event Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Servicing International Trade Events (SITE) Event Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Servicing International Trade Events (SITE) Recent Developments

5.18 SOS Global Express

5.18.1 SOS Global Express Profile

5.18.2 SOS Global Express Main Business

5.18.3 SOS Global Express Event Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 SOS Global Express Event Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 SOS Global Express Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Event Logistics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Event Logistics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Event Logistics Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Event Logistics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Event Logistics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Event Logistics Market Dynamics

11.1 Event Logistics Industry Trends

11.2 Event Logistics Market Drivers

11.3 Event Logistics Market Challenges

11.4 Event Logistics Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

