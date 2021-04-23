Recruitment and Staffing Market Overview, Sales, Opportunities, Share, Technology, Supply, Growth Analysis, Trends, Forecast to 2027 | Adecco, Manpower Group, Randstad Holding

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global Recruitment and Staffing market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Recruitment and Staffing market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Recruitment and Staffing market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Recruitment and Staffing market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Recruitment and Staffing market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Recruitment and Staffing market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Adecco, Manpower Group, Randstad Holding, Allegis Group, Hays, Kelly Services, Recruit Holdings, Temp Holdings, USG People, Insperity, ADP Market Segment by Product Type: Temporary Staffing

Permanent Staffing

Others Market Segment by Application:

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Recruitment and Staffing market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Recruitment and Staffing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Recruitment and Staffing market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Recruitment and Staffing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Recruitment and Staffing market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Recruitment and Staffing

1.1 Recruitment and Staffing Market Overview

1.1.1 Recruitment and Staffing Product Scope

1.1.2 Recruitment and Staffing Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Recruitment and Staffing Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Recruitment and Staffing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Recruitment and Staffing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Recruitment and Staffing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Recruitment and Staffing Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Recruitment and Staffing Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Recruitment and Staffing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Recruitment and Staffing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Temporary Staffing

2.5 Permanent Staffing

2.6 Others 3 Recruitment and Staffing Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Recruitment and Staffing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Recruitment and Staffing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 BFSI

3.5 Government

3.6 IT & Telecom

3.7 Healthcare

3.8 Retail

3.9 Others 4 Recruitment and Staffing Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Recruitment and Staffing Market

4.4 Global Top Players Recruitment and Staffing Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Recruitment and Staffing Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Recruitment and Staffing Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Adecco

5.1.1 Adecco Profile

5.1.2 Adecco Main Business

5.1.3 Adecco Recruitment and Staffing Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Adecco Recruitment and Staffing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Adecco Recent Developments

5.2 Manpower Group

5.2.1 Manpower Group Profile

5.2.2 Manpower Group Main Business

5.2.3 Manpower Group Recruitment and Staffing Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Manpower Group Recruitment and Staffing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Manpower Group Recent Developments

5.3 Randstad Holding

5.3.1 Randstad Holding Profile

5.3.2 Randstad Holding Main Business

5.3.3 Randstad Holding Recruitment and Staffing Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Randstad Holding Recruitment and Staffing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Allegis Group Recent Developments

5.4 Allegis Group

5.4.1 Allegis Group Profile

5.4.2 Allegis Group Main Business

5.4.3 Allegis Group Recruitment and Staffing Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Allegis Group Recruitment and Staffing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Allegis Group Recent Developments

5.5 Hays

5.5.1 Hays Profile

5.5.2 Hays Main Business

5.5.3 Hays Recruitment and Staffing Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Hays Recruitment and Staffing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Hays Recent Developments

5.6 Kelly Services

5.6.1 Kelly Services Profile

5.6.2 Kelly Services Main Business

5.6.3 Kelly Services Recruitment and Staffing Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Kelly Services Recruitment and Staffing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Kelly Services Recent Developments

5.7 Recruit Holdings

5.7.1 Recruit Holdings Profile

5.7.2 Recruit Holdings Main Business

5.7.3 Recruit Holdings Recruitment and Staffing Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Recruit Holdings Recruitment and Staffing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Recruit Holdings Recent Developments

5.8 Temp Holdings

5.8.1 Temp Holdings Profile

5.8.2 Temp Holdings Main Business

5.8.3 Temp Holdings Recruitment and Staffing Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Temp Holdings Recruitment and Staffing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Temp Holdings Recent Developments

5.9 USG People

5.9.1 USG People Profile

5.9.2 USG People Main Business

5.9.3 USG People Recruitment and Staffing Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 USG People Recruitment and Staffing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 USG People Recent Developments

5.10 Insperity

5.10.1 Insperity Profile

5.10.2 Insperity Main Business

5.10.3 Insperity Recruitment and Staffing Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Insperity Recruitment and Staffing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Insperity Recent Developments

5.11 ADP

5.11.1 ADP Profile

5.11.2 ADP Main Business

5.11.3 ADP Recruitment and Staffing Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 ADP Recruitment and Staffing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 ADP Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Recruitment and Staffing Market Dynamics

11.1 Recruitment and Staffing Industry Trends

11.2 Recruitment and Staffing Market Drivers

11.3 Recruitment and Staffing Market Challenges

11.4 Recruitment and Staffing Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

