Global Non-Woven Disc Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

 

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

3M

NEWREGISTON

Saint Gobain

ARC Abrasives

Nihon Kenshi

 

RHODIUS

Norton Abrasives

Pferd

KWH Mirka

Meiyiguang Non-Woven Abrasives

Osborn

 

Sait Abrasivi

Sia Abrasives

Taiwan Resibon Abrasive Products

UNITED STAR Abrasives

Valgro-Fynex

Venger-Abrasives

Zhengzhou Bosdi Abrasives

Major applications as follows:

Transportation

Construction

Household

Electronics

Others

Major Type as follows:

Non-woven Flap Discs

Surface Conditioning Discs

Finishing Discs

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

 

Table of Content

 

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

 

Fig Global Non-Woven Disc Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Non-Woven Disc Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Non-Woven Disc Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Non-Woven Disc Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

 

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 3M

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of 3M

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of 3M

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 NEWREGISTON

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of NEWREGISTON

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

 

 

 

…continued

 

