Global Non-Woven Disc Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025

Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
3M
NEWREGISTON
Saint Gobain
ARC Abrasives
Nihon Kenshi
RHODIUS
Norton Abrasives
Pferd
KWH Mirka
Meiyiguang Non-Woven Abrasives
Osborn
Sait Abrasivi
Sia Abrasives
Taiwan Resibon Abrasive Products
UNITED STAR Abrasives
Valgro-Fynex
Venger-Abrasives
Zhengzhou Bosdi Abrasives
Major applications as follows:
Transportation
Construction
Household
Electronics
Others
Major Type as follows:
Non-woven Flap Discs
Surface Conditioning Discs
Finishing Discs
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Non-Woven Disc Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Non-Woven Disc Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Non-Woven Disc Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Non-Woven Disc Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 3M
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of 3M
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of 3M
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 NEWREGISTON
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of NEWREGISTON
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
…continued
