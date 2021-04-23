Genetic Sequencing Test Market to Curlicue with an Impressive CAGR During 2021-2025|Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on ‘Genetic Sequencing Test Market’ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Genetic Sequencing Test Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Genetic Sequencing Test Market was valued at USD 3750 Million in the year 2018. Increase in number of old age population, increase in number of diseases, decrease in the cost of sequencing, increasing need for better healthcare are the basic reasons behind increased demand for the global sequencing market. Global Genetic Sequencing Test Market will continue to grow as the leading companies launch new sequencing products with increased efficiency and less time consumption. Therefore, usage by healthcare set ups, research institutes, biotechnology centres is increasing. These markets are influenced by the cost factor for the end users. Also developing countries, which suffer from lack of funding, are not able to use this technology to the fullest.

On the basis of Technology, the segments are First Generation Sequencing and Next Generation Sequencing. The older technology is costly as well as time consuming but it is still considered as “Gold Standard” to validate the result obtained by next generation sequencing. Next Generation Technology provides long reads which have drastically reduced the cost and result annotation time.

Among the country, United States of America currently leads the genetic sequencing market owing to considerable investments being done in healthcare sector. Also, presence of leading market players like Illlumina in this region makes the technology more readily available. Moreover, countries like China, India, Germany, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia are expected to grow faster owing to increased investment in the research and development.

Scope of the Report

Global Genetic Sequencing Test Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Genetic Sequencing Test Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by Product Type: Instruments, Consumables, Services

• Analysis by Technology: First Generation Sequencing, Next Generation Sequencing

• Analysis by Test Type: Diagnostic testing, Non-Invasive Pre-Natal testing, others

• Analysis by End User: Academic and Research Institutes, Healthcare

Country Analysis – U.S., India, China, France, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Analysis by Product Type: Instruments, Consumables, Services

• Analysis by Technology: First Generation Sequencing, Next Generation Sequencing

• Analysis by Test Type: Diagnostic testing, Non-Invasive Pre-Natal testing, others

• Analysis by End User: Academic and Research Institutes, Healthcare

Other Report Highlights

• Competitive Landscape

• Leading Companies

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends

• SWOT Analysis.

• Company Analysis – Illumina, F. Hoffman- La Roche Holding AG, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, Pacific Biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BGI, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Macrogen.

