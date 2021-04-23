South East Asia Clear Aligner Market Decide Robust Expansion by 2021-2025|Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on ‘South East Asia Clear Aligner Market’ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the South East Asia Clear Aligner Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

South East Asia Clear Aligner Market was valued at USD 47.78 Million in the year 2018. With presence of economies including Vietnam, Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand that are witnessing strong economic growth and resilient domestic demand coupled with high infrastructure spending and execution of various structural economic reforms in economies such as Indonesia and Philippines, has been estimated to accelerate the Clear Aligner Market Growth in the region during the period of 2019-2024.

Adults have been estimated to witness growth at a noteworthy rate over the coming years owing to presence of huge population base with consumers paying more attention to maintaining healthy oral hygiene followed by growing awareness among consumers regarding application and various captivating features of using clear aligners supported by rising middle class families and enhanced investment in the health care industry by private groups will be supplementing growth in the market for Clear Aligners in the region during the coming years.

In addition, rising investment by major leading clear aligner manufacturers in the region with enhanced availability of clear aligners and growing number of individuals with permanent teeth caries which is a direct result of malocclusion or crooked teeth backed with growing focus of manufacturers on providing high quality and technologically advanced oral healthcare products in order to utilize the untapped market potential in the region will be spurring the market growth during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

South East Asia Clear Aligner Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Clear Aligner Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by End Users: Teenagers and Adults

Country Analysis – Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and Rest of South East Asia (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Clear Aligner Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by End Users: Teenagers and Adults

Other Report Highlights

• Competitive Landscape

• Leading Companies

• Most Recent Market Outlook

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends

• SWOT Analysis.

• Company Analysis – Align Technology, Dentsply Sirona, Straumann Group, 3M, Henry Schein.

