Agrochemical Market Value Chain and Forecast 2021-2025|Says Kenneth Research

In its database of market research reports, Kenneth Research has recently added a report on Agrochemical Market that focuses on the key strategies developed by the key players operating in the market, along the growth factors, opportunities and the challenges associated with the growth of the market for the projected period of 2021 2025. The report also provides a full assessment of the micro- and macro-environmental factors by utilizing tools such as PESTEL and Porter’s five forces analysis to analyze the market growth. Additionally, the report consists of the numerical data in terms of value and volume, and also includes detailed analysis on the impact of COVID-19 on the Agrochemical Market during the forecast period.

The Agrochemical Market was valued at USD 64,038.00 Million in the year 2018. The Agrochemical market is basically driven by increase in population at the growing rate. The population has been increasing at an alarming rate but with the increase in the population the land available for agriculture is declining. With the help of the Agrochemicals products such as Herbicides, Fungicides and Insecticides farmers would be able to grow more crops on less land, which makes the crops cost less and the crops would be available to the end consumers at less price.

And the farmers also get benefited because the agriculture land would continue to decline in future and population would continue to increase in the future, so with the help of pesticides the farmers would be growing more crops on less land. Also the support provided by the government for the use of pesticides to the farmers, help them to grow more crops on a less land.

On the basis of chemical Type, crop protection chemicals lead the Agrochemical market because crop protection chemicals help the farmers to produce more crops per unit area with less tillage, thus reducing deforestation, conserving natural resources and curbing soil erosion. Pesticides are also critical for the control of invasive species and noxious weeds.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Among the regions, Asia Pacific leads the Agrochemical market. In Asia Pacific the demand for Agrochemical market is expected to be high because the region is known for its agro-based countries such as India, Sri Lanka, and China which are majorly dependent on agriculture and related industries for economic growth.

Scope of the Report

Global Agrochemical Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Agrochemical Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Chemicals Type (Crop Protection Chemicals and Non Crop Protection Chemicals)

• By Product Type (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio and Other Agrochemical and Non Crop Protection Chemicals)

• By Crop Type (Cereals, Corn, Fruits and Vegetables, Soybean, Sugarcane, Cotton and Others)

Regional Agrochemical Market – Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Agrochemical Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Chemicals Type (Crop Protection Chemicals and Non Crop Protection Chemicals)

• By Product Type (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio and Other Agrochemical and Non Crop Protection Chemicals)

• By Crop Type (Cereals, Corn, Fruits and Vegetables, Soybean, Sugarcane, Cotton and Others)

Country Analysis – United States, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Agrochemical Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Chemicals Type (Crop Protection Chemicals and Non Crop Protection Chemicals)

• By Product Type (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio and Other Agrochemical and Non Crop Protection Chemicals)

• By Crop Type (Cereals, Corn, Fruits and Vegetables, Soybean, Sugarcane, Cotton and Others)

Other Report Highlights

• Competitive Landscape

• Leading Companies

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Forces Analysis.

• SWOT Analysis.

• Company Analysis – Syngenta, Bayer, BASF, FMC, ADAMA, UPL, Nufarm, Nissan Chemicals, Dow Du Pont, Sumitomo Chemicals

