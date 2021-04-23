Coating Removal System Market Estimates Showing Surprising Stability in key Business Segments till 2030

Coating Removal System Market: Introduction

Coating removal system are used to remove the paints, coating and other different finishes from variety of surfaces such as concrete steel, and plastics, as well as to clean the underlying surface. There are various types of Coating removal system available such as chemical based, blast media based, laser based, and microwaves based. Chemical based Coating removal system are solvent based or caustic based. Some of the major chemical based Coating removal system includes acrylistrip, graf-EX, instrip, and LCS. The Coating removal system penetrate the layers of the paint and break down the bond between the paint and the object. Chemical based Coating removal system are available in liquid and gel forms.

Coating Removal System Market: Dynamics

One of the significant driver is the increasing demand for coating removal system in the automotive industry, due to the increase in the sales, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Recent advancements in the coating removal technologies such as laser Coating removal system does not affect the substrate material and are environmentally safe. This has led to it’s the increasing demand from various end use industries. The main disadvantage however is the damage caused by coating removal system (especially chemical based) to the base material, component parts, plated-through holes, and solder joints. Coating removal methods such as solvent based methods are also harmful to the environment as they releases large quantities of organic hazardous wastes which is restraining the market growth.

The advancements in technologies and increasing demand for coating removal from aerospace and automotive industries is creating significant opportunities for the Coating removal system market. One of the most significant trend in the market is the growing renovation activities in developed nations. Another major trend is the growing R&D activities to develop eco-friendly Coating removal system.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shaken down the worldwide economy manufacturing sector of both emerging an advanced economies alike. The coating removal system market growth is also likely to be impacted on the similar lines. The shutdown of other supporting sectors also affected the coating removal system industry such as disruption of supply chain and drop in demand also affected market. Market rebound is expected to take a considerable time within a span of next 6-8 quarters.

Coating Removal System Market: Segmentation

The global Coating Removal System market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-use.

On the basis of type, the global Coating Removal System market is segmented as:

Chemical Based Acrylistrip Graf-EX Instrip LCS Stripper Cream Stripper Low Odor

Blast Media Based

Laser Based

Microwaves

Others

On the basis of application, the global Coating Removal System market is segmented as:

Steel

Plastics

Concrete

Composites

Others

On the basis of end-use, the global Coating Removal System market is segmented as:

Building Renovation

Vehicle maintenance

Industrial Repair

Furniture Refinishing

Shipbuilding

Aircrafts

Pipes & Tubes

Bridges

Others

Coating Removal System Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the coating removal system market due to the increasing demand from the automotive, furniture, building and construction industries.

The region also has well established aerospace industry. Europe is projected to have a lucrative growth in the coating removal system market due to its growing demand from various applications such as building renovation, industrial product repair, vehicle maintenance and repair. Developing economies in APAC such as China and India are expected to have a healthy CAGR rate in the coating removal system market due to its increasing demand from aerospace and automotive industries. Africa, Latin America and the Middle East are expected to have significant growth in coating removal system market.

Coating Removal System Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the global Coating Removal System market, identified across the value chain include:

3M Company

Absolute Coatings

Changsha Guterui

DOMIN Chemical

EZ Strip

Fiberlock Technologies

Henkel AG & Company

Kimetsan Group

PPG Industries, Inc.

Rust-Oleum

United Gilsonite Labs

DEKRA

4Jet

The research report on the Coating Removal System market presents a comprehensive assessment, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The Coating Removal System market report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, type, application, and end-use.

