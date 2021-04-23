Global Mass Spectrometers Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Agilent Technologies

SCIEX

Danaher Corporation

Waters Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Perkinelmer

Shimadzu Corporation

Kore Technologies

Dani Instruments

Leco Corporation

Rigaku

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Jeol

Alpha Omega

AMETEK Process Instruments

Evans Analytical Group

Extrel CMS

FLIR Systems

Hitachi High-Technologies

Ion Science

Major applications as follows:

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Industrial Chemistry

Environmental Testing

Food & Beverage Testing

Other Applications

Major Type as follows:

AMS (Accelerator Mass Spectrometry)

Gas Chromatography-MS

Liquid Chromatography-MS

ICP-MS (Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass spectrometry )

IRMS (Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometry)

Ion Mobility Spectrometry-MS

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Mass Spectrometers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Mass Spectrometers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Mass Spectrometers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Mass Spectrometers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

…continued

