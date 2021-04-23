Global Kitchen scales Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary

Kitchen Scales are scales used in kitchens. As its name implies, it is a tool often used to accurately measure the weight of food ingredients that used in cooking. Many recipes call for measurement of ingredients by weight rather than volume. In this case, you’ll need a kitchen scale to help you measure ingredients accurately. While it is possible to estimate weight using volume measurements, the more accurate you measure, the better. Food scales can also be useful for people on special diets.

The global Kitchen scales market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Tanita

CAMRY

Taylor

Soehnle

Kalorik

Alessi

Alexandra

Goldtech

Yonzo

Contech

DigiWeigh

Brecknell

Cuisinart

Myweigh

AWS

Major applications as follows:

Domestic Kitchen

Commercial Kitchen

Major Type as follows:

Mechanical scales

Digital scales

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

