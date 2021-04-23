Global LCD Monitor Arm Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary
LCD Monitor Arm is a device used to attach to a computer screen or TV. It is easily adjustable which means it requires minimum effort but can achieve maximum precision. From the structure of LCD Monitor Arms, it can be classified into three kinds, they Single Arm, Double Arm and Muti-Arm. From the material, it can be divided as Carbon steel LCD Arms and Aluminum LCD Arms.
The global LCD Monitor Arm market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Loctek
Greatsolid
Ergotron
Innovative
Humanscale
Herman Miller, Inc.
NorthBayou
Colebrook Bosson Saunders (CBS)
Highgrade Tech. Co., Ltd.
Atdec
MODERNSOLID
Ziotek
Diwei
Major applications as follows:
Consumer Electronics
Medical Equipment
Financial
Major Type as follows:
Keyhole LCD Monitor Arm
Fixture LCD Monitor Arm
Wall Hanging LCD Monitor Arm
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
