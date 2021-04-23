Global LCD Monitor Arm Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary

LCD Monitor Arm is a device used to attach to a computer screen or TV. It is easily adjustable which means it requires minimum effort but can achieve maximum precision. From the structure of LCD Monitor Arms, it can be classified into three kinds, they Single Arm, Double Arm and Muti-Arm. From the material, it can be divided as Carbon steel LCD Arms and Aluminum LCD Arms.

The global LCD Monitor Arm market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Loctek

Greatsolid

Ergotron

Innovative

Humanscale

Herman Miller, Inc.

NorthBayou

Colebrook Bosson Saunders (CBS)

Highgrade Tech. Co., Ltd.

Atdec

MODERNSOLID

Ziotek

Diwei

Major applications as follows:

Consumer Electronics

Medical Equipment

Financial

Major Type as follows:

Keyhole LCD Monitor Arm

Fixture LCD Monitor Arm

Wall Hanging LCD Monitor Arm

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global LCD Monitor Arm Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global LCD Monitor Arm Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global LCD Monitor Arm Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global LCD Monitor Arm Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

….. continued

