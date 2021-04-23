Global Marine VHF Radio Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Icom Inc.

Standard Horizon

Cobra

Uniden

Raymarine (FLIR Systems)

Entel Group

JVCKENWOOD

Jotron

Navico

SAILOR (Satcom Global)

Major applications as follows:

Fishery

Transport

Leisure and Recreation

Others

Major Type as follows:

Fixed-mount

Handheld

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Marine VHF Radio Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Marine VHF Radio Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million US

…continued

