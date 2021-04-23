Global Lead-Acid Batteries Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary

The lead–acid battery was invented in 1859 by French physicist Gaston Planté and is the oldest type of rechargeable battery. Despite having a very low energy-to-weight ratio and a low energy-to-volume ratio, its ability to supply high surge currents means that the cells have a relatively large power-to-weight ratio. These features, along with their low cost, make it attractive for use in many fields, like motor vehicles, motorcycle, transport vehicles, electrical bicycle, etc.

The global Lead-Acid Batteries market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Johnson Controls

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa

EnerSys

CSB Battery

Sebang

East Penn

Fiamm

Panasonic

NorthStar

Atlasbx

ACDelco

Trojan

Amara Raja

C&D

Midac Power

Mutlu

Chaowei Power

Tianneng Power

Camel

Leoch

Shoto

Fengfan

Narada Power

Huawei Battery

Major applications as follows:

Starter Battery

Motive Power Battery

Stationary Batteries

Major Type as follows:

Valve Regulated Lead Acid Battery

Flood Lead Acid Battery

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Lead-Acid Batteries Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Lead-Acid Batteries Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Lead-Acid Batteries Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Lead-Acid Batteries Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

….. continued

