Global World Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Small-Sized Ni-MH Battery for Consumer Electronics

Large-Sized Ni-MH Battery for HEV

By End-User / Application

HEV

Retail Market

Cordless Phone

Dust Collector

Personal Care

Lighting Tools

Electric Tool

Others

By Company

Primearth EV Energy

FDK

GP Batteries International

Highpower International Inc

Corun

Panasonic

Huanyu battery

GS Yuasa

Spectrum Brands (Rayovac)

Lexel Battery (Coslight)

EPT Battery Co., Ltd

Energizer Holdings

Great Power Energy

Suppo

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

6 North America Market

6.1 by Type

Table North America Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

6.2 by End-Use / Application

Table North America Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

6.3 by Regions

Table North America Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

7 Europe Market

7.1 by Type

Table Europe Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

7.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Europe Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

7.3 by Regions

Table Europe Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

8.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Asia-Pacific Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

8.3 by Regions

Table Asia-Pacific Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

9 South America Market

….….Continued

