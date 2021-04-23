Categories
Global COVID-19 World Hot Work Tool Steels Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Hot Work Tool Steels , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Hot Work Tool Steels market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type

Hammer Forging Die
Hot Extrusion Die
Die casting Die
By End-User / Application
Construction Industry
Industrial Equipment
Others
By Company
Daido Steel
ASSAB GROUP
Hitachi Metals
Arcelor Group
Aubert & Duval
Kind & Co.
Nachi
Schmiede Werke Grfiditz
Sanyo Special Steel
Nippon Koshuha Steel
Kalyani Carpenter
Voestalpine
Baosteel
East Tool & Die
Fushun Special Steel
Ellwood Specialty Metals
Crucible Industries
Finkl Steel

