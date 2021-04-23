Global Lead-Acid Battery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary

Lead-Acid battery uses a chemical reaction to do work on charge and produce a voltage between their output terminals. Despite having a very low energy-to-weight ratio and a low energy-to-volume ratio, its ability to supply high surge currents means that the cells have a relatively large power-to-weight ratio. These features, along with their low cost, make it attractive for use in many fields, like motor vehicles, motorcycle, transport vehicles, electrical bicycle, etc.

The global Lead-Acid Battery market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Johnson Controls

Exide

CSB Battery

GS Yuasa Corporate

Enersys

EAST PENN Manufacturing

FIAMM

Sebang

Atlasbx

Amara Raja

C&D Technologies

Trojan

NorthStar Battery

Midac Power

ACDelco

Banner batteries

First National Battery

Chaowei Power

Tianneng Power

Shoto

Camel

Fengfan

Leoch

Narada Power

Sacred Sun Power Sources

Coslight Technology

Major applications as follows:

Automotive Starter

Motorcycles and Electric Bikes

Forklifts and Other Vehicles

UPS

Others

Major Type as follows:

VRLA Battery

Flooded Battery

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Lead-Acid Battery Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Lead-Acid Battery Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Lead-Acid Battery Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Lead-Acid Battery Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

….. continued

