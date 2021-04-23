Global Lead-Acid Battery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary
Lead-Acid battery uses a chemical reaction to do work on charge and produce a voltage between their output terminals. Despite having a very low energy-to-weight ratio and a low energy-to-volume ratio, its ability to supply high surge currents means that the cells have a relatively large power-to-weight ratio. These features, along with their low cost, make it attractive for use in many fields, like motor vehicles, motorcycle, transport vehicles, electrical bicycle, etc.
The global Lead-Acid Battery market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Johnson Controls
Exide
CSB Battery
GS Yuasa Corporate
Enersys
EAST PENN Manufacturing
FIAMM
Sebang
Atlasbx
Amara Raja
C&D Technologies
Trojan
NorthStar Battery
Midac Power
ACDelco
Banner batteries
First National Battery
Chaowei Power
Tianneng Power
Shoto
Camel
Fengfan
Leoch
Narada Power
Sacred Sun Power Sources
Coslight Technology
Major applications as follows:
Automotive Starter
Motorcycles and Electric Bikes
Forklifts and Other Vehicles
UPS
Others
Major Type as follows:
VRLA Battery
Flooded Battery
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
