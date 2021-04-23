Global COVID-19 World Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

EVA HMA

POE HMA

SBS HMA

SIS HMA

SEBS HMA

PU HMA

APAO HMA

Polyamide HMA

Polyimide HMA

By End-User / Application

Packaging Solutions

Nonwoven Hygiene Products

Furniture & Woodwork

Bookbinding

Others

By Company

3M Company

Arkema

Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.

DOW Corning

HB Fuller

Henkel

Jowat SE

Sika AG

Tex Year Industries

Avery Dennison Corporation

Kleiberit

Nanpao

Tianyang

Renhe

CherngTay Technology

Zhejiang Good

Huate

