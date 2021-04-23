Global LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary

The liquid crystal display itself is a non-active light-emitting element that must be illuminated with a backlight Display Driver ICs to read the image of the panel.

The global LED Backlight Display Driver Ics market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Texas Instruments

Macroblock

Maxim Integrated

Advanced Analogic Technologies

Linear Technology

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

ON Semiconductor

Toshiba

STMicroelectronics

Austria Microsystems

Intersil

iWatt

Power Integrators

ROHM

Semtech

Silicon Touch Technology

Supertex

Major applications as follows:

Mobile Computing Devices

TVs

Automotive infotainment systems

Major Type as follows:

8 channel

16 channel

32 channel

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

….. continued

