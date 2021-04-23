Global LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary
The liquid crystal display itself is a non-active light-emitting element that must be illuminated with a backlight Display Driver ICs to read the image of the panel.
The global LED Backlight Display Driver Ics market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Texas Instruments
Macroblock
Maxim Integrated
Advanced Analogic Technologies
Linear Technology
NXP Semiconductors
Infineon Technologies
ON Semiconductor
Toshiba
STMicroelectronics
Austria Microsystems
Intersil
iWatt
Power Integrators
ROHM
Semtech
Silicon Touch Technology
Supertex
Major applications as follows:
Mobile Computing Devices
TVs
Automotive infotainment systems
Major Type as follows:
8 channel
16 channel
32 channel
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
