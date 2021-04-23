Global LED Billboard Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary

LED Billboard is a flat panel display, which uses an array of light-emitting diodes as a video display. An LED panel is a small display, or a component of a larger display. They are typically used outdoors in store signs and billboards.

The global LED Billboard market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Daktronics

Unilumin

Absen

Liantronics

Barco

Watchfire

Leyard

Lighthouse

Sansitech

AOTO

Ledman

Lopu

Yaham

Optec Display

Szretop

Mary

QSTech

Teeho

Major applications as follows:

Indoor

Outdoor

Major Type as follows:

Single base color LED Billboard

Double base color LED Billboard

Full color LED Billboard

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global LED Billboard Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global LED Billboard Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global LED Billboard Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global LED Billboard Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

….. continued

