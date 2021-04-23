Global LED Billboard Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary
LED Billboard is a flat panel display, which uses an array of light-emitting diodes as a video display. An LED panel is a small display, or a component of a larger display. They are typically used outdoors in store signs and billboards.
The global LED Billboard market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Daktronics
Unilumin
Absen
Liantronics
Barco
Watchfire
Leyard
Lighthouse
Sansitech
AOTO
Ledman
Lopu
Yaham
Optec Display
Szretop
Mary
QSTech
Teeho
Major applications as follows:
Indoor
Outdoor
Major Type as follows:
Single base color LED Billboard
Double base color LED Billboard
Full color LED Billboard
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
