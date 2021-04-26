Global Commercial Telematics Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Commercial Telematics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global commercial telematics market size reached around US$ 40.3 Billion in 2020 and expected to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.
Commercial telematics refers to the services and solutions that aid in monitoring a commercial vehicle through telecommunication. The location and movement of the vehicle are detected via Global Positioning System (GPS), whereas diagnostic systems help in recording the speed and behavior of the vehicle. A commercial telematics system allows the interchange of information between the central authority and the commercial vehicle through which the activities of the vehicle can be tracked. In case of any unauthorized movement, this system can alert the fleet manager. Besides this, it also helps in fuel management, optimizing maintenance, safety and financing, and driver downtime. As a result, this system is being adopted by several fleet management companies and automobile insurance companies.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Commercial Telematics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
AirIQ Inc., Bridgestone Corporation, General Motors Company, Geotab Inc., Masternaut Limited. (Michelin), Mix Telematics International (Pty) Ltd., Octo Telematics, Omnitracs LLC, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and Zonar Systems Inc. (Continental AG).
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, system type, provider type and end use industry.
Breakup by Type:
Solution
Fleet Tracking and Monitoring
Driver Management
Insurance Telematics
Safety and Compliance
V2X Solutions
Others
Services
Professional services
Managed services
Breakup by System Type:
Embedded
Tethered
Smartphone Integrated
Breakup by Provider Type:
OEM
Aftermarket
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Transportation and Logistics
Media and Entertainment
Government and Utilities
Travel and Tourism
Construction
Healthcare
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Others
