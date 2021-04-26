Global Commercial Telematics Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Commercial Telematics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global commercial telematics market size reached around US$ 40.3 Billion in 2020 and expected to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.



Commercial telematics refers to the services and solutions that aid in monitoring a commercial vehicle through telecommunication. The location and movement of the vehicle are detected via Global Positioning System (GPS), whereas diagnostic systems help in recording the speed and behavior of the vehicle. A commercial telematics system allows the interchange of information between the central authority and the commercial vehicle through which the activities of the vehicle can be tracked. In case of any unauthorized movement, this system can alert the fleet manager. Besides this, it also helps in fuel management, optimizing maintenance, safety and financing, and driver downtime. As a result, this system is being adopted by several fleet management companies and automobile insurance companies.



Global Commercial Telematics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



AirIQ Inc., Bridgestone Corporation, General Motors Company, Geotab Inc., Masternaut Limited. (Michelin), Mix Telematics International (Pty) Ltd., Octo Telematics, Omnitracs LLC, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and Zonar Systems Inc. (Continental AG).



The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, system type, provider type and end use industry.



Breakup by Type:



Solution

Fleet Tracking and Monitoring

Driver Management

Insurance Telematics

Safety and Compliance

V2X Solutions

Others

Services

Professional services

Managed services



Breakup by System Type:



Embedded

Tethered

Smartphone Integrated



Breakup by Provider Type:



OEM

Aftermarket



Breakup by End Use Industry:



Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Government and Utilities

Travel and Tourism

Construction

Healthcare

Others



Breakup by Region:



North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Others



