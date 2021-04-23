Industry 4.0 Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2021-2025|Says Kenneth Research

In its database of market research reports, Kenneth Research has recently added a report on Industry 4.0 Market that focuses on the key strategies developed by the key players operating in the market, along the growth factors, opportunities and the challenges associated with the growth of the market for the projected period of 2021 2025. The report also provides a full assessment of the micro- and macro-environmental factors by utilizing tools such as PESTEL and Porter’s five forces analysis to analyze the market growth. Additionally, the report consists of the numerical data in terms of value and volume, and also includes detailed analysis on the impact of COVID-19 on the Industry 4.0 Market during the forecast period.

The "Industry 4.0 Market and Technologies 2018-2023 – Focus on Europe" 4-volume report is the most comprehensive (granulated into 58 submarkets) and data driven market research available today regarding the European Industry 4.0 market.

The report research team:

Analyzed 26 national, local and EU Industry 4.0 programs across Europe (See Figure 1)

Reviewed over 600 Industry 4.0 reports, papers, vendors and governmental information sources

Participated in 16 round table Industry 4.0 focus groups

Conducted 75 face-to-face interviews with industry executives

Conducted a meta-research including more than 4000 industry executives from more than 2,700 companies in 29 countries

The report analyzes each dollar spent in the Industry 4.0 market via 5 bottom-up research vectors (see figure 3), thus providing a must have mega report for all decision makers in the Industry 4.0 market.

Europe is at the end of the beginning of the industry 4.0 revolution. The proliferation of industrial sensors, the expansion of radio communication and networks, the deployment of intelligent industrial robots and Industrial IoT as well as increased computing power and the development of artificial intelligence and big data analytics, will transform the way products are manufactured in Europe.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

European National, Local and EU Industry 4.0 Programs

Source: European Commission

The industrial sector is important to the European economy, comprising more than 2 million manufacturing companies; it is responsible for over 33 million jobs and over 80% of the European exports.

This 4th industrial revolution holds the promise of improved flexibility in manufacturing, product customization, increased speed, predictive maintenance, better quality and improved productivity across Europe. However, to capture these benefits, enterprises will need to invest in equipment, information and communication technologies and data analysis as well as the integration of data flows throughout the industrial value chain.

Some of the world technology giants (see Figure 2) recognizing the huge business opportunities of the Industry 4.0, invested in R&D, Commercialization of Industry 4.0 technologies and acquired smaller technology companies especially in the AI and big data sector.

The European Industry 4.0 market share race (see Figure 2) is led by the global tech. giants (such as Siemens, SAP, Microsoft, HP, Intel, TI, Alphabet-Google, Samsung and IBM) who have invested billions of dollars in Industry 4.0 products R&D, M&A and Commercialization & Internal Use. The transformation of the global economy, being brought about by Industry 4.0, means that business processes such as supply, manufacturing, maintenance, delivery and customer service will all be connected via the Industrial IoT systems. These extremely flexible value networks will require new forms of collaboration between companies, both nationally and globally.

However, the relative contribution of industry to the EU economy (see Figure 3) is declining. The European economy has lost a third of its industrial base over the past four decades. This de-industrialization is partly due to the globalization and the rise of manufacturing in other parts of the globe (especially China). In response to this deterioration, the EU set a target that manufacturing should represent 20% of total value-added in the EU by 2020. As part of its new Digital Single Market Strategy, the European Commission is interested in helping all industrial sectors exploit modern technologies and manage a transition to a smart, Industry 4.0 industrial system. European governments and the private sector invest tens of billions in Industry 4.0 projects each year to increase their industrial base, which has been taken over by low labor cost countries to maintain their industrial base. European governments, also fund Industry 4.0 projects, R&D, and provide subsidies and tax incentives to Industry 4.0 investors.

European governments and the EC support Industry 4.0 through investments in R&D, infrastructure, tax incentives and Industry 4.0 projects subsidies. Member states are also sponsoring national initiatives such as Industria 4.0 in Italy and Portugal, Industrie 4.0 in Germany, the Industrie du future in France and Catapult centers in the UK. Industry 4.0 may help to reverse the decline in industrialization and increase the total value-added from manufacturing to a targeted 20% of all value-added by 2020.

Europe’s multi trillion USD manufacturing sector, yield over 80% of exports and 80% of the private sector R&D, and as such is one of the key elements of the European sustainable economic growth. Moreover, Due to the globalization and low labor costs in Asia Pacific, the relative contribution of industry to the EU economy is declining. The European economy has lost a 33% of its industrial base over the past four decades. This de-industrialization , a process which is also present in other developed economies, is in part due to the rise of manufacturing in other parts of the world (particularly China), the relocation of labor-intensive manufacturing to countries with lower labor costs and global supply chains with suppliers located abroad.

In a series face-to-face interviews HSRC conducted by Q4 2017 with European executives of 76 multi-billion manufacturing primes we learned that:

64 of the respondents said they are fully aware of the risks of a wait and see how industry 4.0 evolves policy

35 did not know the underlying business models of the Industry 4.0 and its long-term implications for their industry

14 responders stated that their enterprises are already in some stage of conversion to Industry 4.0.

Even those convinced of the value of Industry 4.0 foresaw a series of barriers ahead.

According to the report:

The Industry 4.0 transformation will change long-held dynamics in commerce and European and global economic balance of power. In the next decades, businesses will establish European and global networks that incorporate their machinery, warehousing systems and production facilities in the shape of Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS). In the manufacturing environment, these cyber-physical systems comprise smart machines, storage systems and production facilities capable of autonomously exchanging information, triggering actions and controlling each other independently. These changes add to the traditional business pressure on manufacturers, but also offer unprecedented opportunities to optimize production processes.

End-to-end transparency is provided over the manufacturing process, facilitating optimized decision-making. Industry 4.0 will also result in new ways of creating value and novel business models. It will provide European start-ups and SMEs with the opportunity to develop and provide downstream services.

The Industry 4.0 competition is not only about technology or offering the best products, but also, about the companies that gather the best data and combine them to offer the best digital services. Those who know what the customer wants, and can forecast consumer demand, will provide the information to develop an unfair competitive advantage.

The major winners might be those that control Industry 4.0 platforms , software layers that syndicate various devices, information and services, on top of which other firms can build their own offerings.

The European Industry 4.0 market will undergo a major transformation in 2018-2023 through the following drivers:

The risk of continued de-industrialization of Europe

Global competition in the manufacturing sector is becoming fiercer and fiercer

Unprecedented opportunities to optimize production processes and customer services

European governments and their private sector invest in Industry 4.0 to increase their industrial base taken by low labor cost economies

Government and EU funded Industry 4.0 projects, R&D, subsidies and tax incentives

Industry 4.0 offers start-ups and SMEs the opportunity to develop and provide downstream services

Industry 4.0 dynamic business and engineering processes enable last-minute changes to production and deliver the ability to respond flexibly to disruptions and failures on behalf of suppliers and customers

Industry 4.0 provides the link to the consumer, and can forecast consumer demand

The 4-volume “Industry 4.0 Global Market & Technologies – 2018-2023” report is the most comprehensive review of this emerging market available today. It provides a detailed and reasoned roadmap of this rapidly growing market.

The report analyzes each dollar spent in the Industry 4.0 market via 4 bottom-up research vectors (see Figure 4), thus providing a must-have mega-report for all decision-makers in the Industry 4.0 market.

The report is aimed at:

Industry 4.0 products vendors

Industry 4.0 systems integrators

Government industry agencies

Manufacturing companies, SME included

The report has been explicitly customized for the industry and government decision-makers to enable them to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 481-page market report include:

What was the 58 submarkets size and what were the trends during 2016 & 2017?

What is the 2018-2023 forecast for each of the 58 submarkets?

Which industries and technologies provide attractive business opportunities?

What drives the Industry 4.0 managers to purchase solutions and services?

What are the technology & services trends?

What are the market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

With 481 pages, 74 tables and 223 figures, this 4-volume report covers 10 industries, 10 leading technologies 4 revenue sources and 7 national markets, offering for each of them 2016-2017 estimates and 2018-2023 forecasts and analyses.

A. This is the most comprehensive information source of the global Industry 4.0 market and technologies.

B. Market data is analyzed via 4 key perspectives:

With a highly fragmented Industry 4.0 market we address the money trail via the following 4 bottom-up market size vectors:

By Industries:

Aerospace I4.0

Defense I4.0

Agriculture I4.0

Food I4.0

Automotive I4.0

Chemical I4.0

Electronic Hardware I4.0

Energy, Power I4.0

Oil & Gas I4.0

Machine Industry I4.0

Pharmaceutical I4.0

Machine Industry I4.0

Biotechnology I4.0

Semiconductors I4.0

Other I4.0 Industries

By Industry 4.0 Technologies:

Additive Manufacturing- 3D Printing

Advanced Human Machine Interface

Artificial Intelligence

Industrial Robots

Big Data & Analytics

Cybersecurity & Cloud Computing

Horizontal &Vertical System Integration

Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Sensors

Simulation

Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality

Predictive Maintenance

By 4 Revenue Sources:

Product Sales

System Installation, Integration & Commissioning

Aftersale Maintenance, Upgrades & Spare Parts

Consulting, Planning & Training

By 7 Countries:

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Scandinavia

Rest of Europe

C. Detailed market analysis framework is provided:

Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Barriers to new entry, supplier power, buyer power and competitive rivalry

Business environment

The 2016-2023 market segmented by 212 submarkets

More than 1000 references and links to Industry 4.0 data sources & publications

D. The report includes the following appendices:

Appendix A: Industry 4.0 Smart Maintenance

Appendix B: How to Convert an Industry 2.0 or Industry 3.0 Business to Industry 4.0

Appendix C: Abbreviations

Appendix D: Terminology

Appendix E: Research Sources & Bibliography

E. Industry 4.0 market report addresses 12 technologies:

Additive Manufacturing- 3D Printing

Advanced Human Machine Interface

Artificial Intelligence

Industrial Robots

Big Data & Analytics

Cybersecurity & Cloud Computing

Horizontal and Vertical System Integration

Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Sensors

Simulation

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

F. The report presents extensive information on 49 leading companies (including companies profile, Industry 4.0 activities & products, and recent events), namely:

3D Systems

ABB Ltd.

Advantech

Aibrain

Alphabet

Arcadia Data

Arm Ltd.

Beijer Electronics

Bosch

Cisco

CyberX

Dassault Syst?mes

DENSO

EOS

ExOne

General Electric

Honeywell Hewlett Packard

Huawei

IBM

Intel

Intelligent Automation

Interset Software

Kuka

Magic Leap

Microsoft

Mitsubishi Electric

NEC

NGRAIN

Oculus VR

Oracle

QUALCOMM

Rethink Robotics

Rockwell Automation Samsung

SAP

Sensory

Siemens

SIGFOX

Splunk

Sri International

Stratasys

Texas Instruments

TRUMPF

u-blox

Wittenstein

Worldsensing SL

Xerafy

Xjet

