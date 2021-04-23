Industry 4.0 Market Augmented Expansion to be Registered by 2021-2025|Says Kenneth Research

In its database of market research reports, Kenneth Research has recently added a report on ‘Industry 4.0 Market & Technologies. Focus On The U.S.’ that focuses on the key strategies developed by the key players operating in the market, along the growth factors, opportunities and the challenges associated with the growth of the market for the projected period of 2021 2025. The report also provides a full assessment of the micro- and macro-environmental factors by utilizing tools such as PESTEL and Porter’s five forces analysis to analyze the market growth. Additionally, the report consists of the numerical data in terms of value and volume, and also includes detailed analysis on the impact of COVID-19 on the Industry 4.0 Market & Technologies. Focus On The U.S. during the forecast period.

The United States, the world’s second largest manufacturer, with a 2017 industrial output reaching a record level of approximately $2.2 trillion, will apply Industry 4.0 technologies to replace China as the world’s largest manufacturer. The “Industry 4.0 Market & Technologies. Focus on the U.S. 2018-2023” report forecasts that the U.S. Industry 4.0 2016-2023 market will grow at a CAGR of 12.9%.

This report, based on thousands of sources, is the most detailed and comprehensive research of the U.S. Industry 4.0 market available today. The report’s research team:

Reviewed over 600 Industry 4.0 reports, papers, vendors and governmental information sources

participated in 31 round table Industry 4.0 focus groups

conducted 75 face-to-face interviews with industry executives

conducted a meta-research including more than 4000 industry executives from more than 2,700 companies in 29 countries

The report analyzes each dollar spent in U.S. Industry 4.0 market via 3 bottom-up research vectors, thus providing a must-have report for all decision-makers in the Industry 4.0 market.

At the last phase of the research (Q4 2017), our analysts conducted a series of 76 face-to- face interviews with multi-billion manufacturing executives.

The United States is the world’s second largest manufacturer, with a 2017 industrial output reaching a record level of approximately $2.2 trillion. The U.S. manufacturing industry employed 12.4 million people in March 2017. Manufacturing output has been growing more slowly in the United States than in China, South Korea, Germany, and Mexico, but more rapidly than in most European countries and Canada.

China displaced the United States as the largest manufacturing country in 2010.

U.S. manufacturers spend far more on R&D than those in any other country, but manufacturers’ R&D spending is rising more rapidly in several other countries. Manufacturers spend approximately 11% of value added on R&D an increase of more than 3% since 2002. A large proportion of U.S. manufacturers’ R&D takes place in high technology sectors, such as pharmaceutical, electronics and aircraft manufacturing, whereas in most other countries the largest share of R&D occurs in medium-technology sectors such as automotive, and machinery manufacturing.

Restoring manufacturing jobs to the United States struggling Rust Belt communities and corporate tax cuts were two of President Donald Trump’s biggest campaign promises. It is expected that Trump’s administration will follow Obama’s (2011) Industry 4.0 policy, the formation of the Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP), a national effort bringing together industry and the Federal Government to invest in Industry 4.0 technologies.

The Federal Government and the private sector invest in Industry 4.0 to increase the American industrial base which has been taken over by China and low labor cost countries in Mexico, Brazil and Asia-Pacific. During Trump administration’s first year, American factories are adding jobs at the fastest pace since 2014.

Since 2002, large-scale transfers of production to other parts of the world have resulted in a sharp increase in the U.S. dependency on imports. The number of people employed in the industry fell by 33% between 2002 and 2015. However, there have been some signs of a gradual recovery since 2010 with rises in both domestic and export demand. The U.S. media has been quick to seize on terms such as re-shoring and insourcing boom to describe what it already perceives as a fundamental change.

Every dollar earned in the U.S. manufacturing contributes $1.4 to the economy; and approximately 2 jobs are created in other fields for every manufacturing job. Therefore, efforts to reinvent U.S. manufacturing by leveraging Industry 4.0 technologies to create smart factories will have a substantial impact on U.S. economic growth.

The Industry 4.0 wave of cyber-physical manufacturing is done with intelligent machines and industrial IoT linked supply chains, which are forcing all industries to convert their Industry 2.0 – 3.0 businesses into Industry 4.0 infrastructure.

According to a HSRC meta research***, 63% of the respondents to HSRC, BCG, PwC, The Economist Intelligence Unit, Roland Berger, Rittal and Siemens (including 4000 industry responds) state that their business future depends on Industry 4.0 transformation. Manufacturing executives from all industries have squarely identified and, in most cases, begun addressing the need for industrial transformation. Those respondents that have implemented Industry 4.0 conversion have already seen improvements and expect more progress soon.

The global Industry 4.0 market race is led by U.S. tech giants (see Figure 4), which have invested billions of dollars in Industry 4.0 core technologies, products R&D, M&A, commercialization & internal use. The transformation of the economy, being brought about by Industry 4.0, means that business processes such as supply, manufacturing, maintenance, delivery and customer service will all be connected via the Industrial IoT systems. These extremely flexible value networks will require new forms of collaboration between companies, both nationally and globally.

The Industry 4.0 transformation will change long-held dynamics in commerce and global economic balance of power.

In the next decades, American businesses will establish global networks that incorporate their machinery, warehousing systems and production facilities in the shape of cyber-physical systems. In the manufacturing environment, these cyber-physical systems comprise smart machines, storage systems and production facilities capable of autonomously exchanging information, triggering actions and controlling each other independently. These changes add to the traditional business pressure on manufacturers, but also offer unprecedented opportunities to optimize production processes.

Industry 4.0 holds immense potential for the American economy. Smart factories allow individual customer requirements to be met, meaning that even one-off items can be manufactured profitably. In Industry 4.0, dynamic business and engineering processes enable last-minute changes to production and deliver the ability to respond flexibly to disruptions and failures on behalf of suppliers.

This facilitates fundamental improvements in the industrial processes involved in manufacturing, engineering, material purchasing & usage, supply chain and life cycle management, predictive maintenance and real-time management overview. The smart factories that have already appeared across most industries employ a completely novel approach to production. Smart products are uniquely identifiable, they can be located at all times, know their own history, current status and alternative routes to achieving their target state. The embedded manufacturing systems are vertically networked with business processes within factories and enterprises and horizontally connected to dispersed value networks that can be managed in real time from the moment an order is placed right through to outbound logistics. In addition, they both enable and require end-to-end engineering across the entire value chain

End-to-end transparency is provided over the manufacturing process, facilitating optimized decision-making. Industry 4.0 will also result in new ways of creating value and novel business models. It will provide start-ups and SMEs with the opportunity to develop and provide downstream services.

The Industry 4.0 competition is not only about technology or offering the best products, but also, about the companies that gather appropriate data and combine them to offer premium digital services. Those who know what the customer wants, and can forecast consumer demand, will provide the information to develop an unfair competitive advantage.

The major winners might be those that control Industry 4.0 Platforms , software layers that syndicate various devices, information and services, on top of which other firms can build their own offerings.

The transformation of the economy being brought about by Industry 4.0 means that business processes such as supply, manufacturing, maintenance, delivery and customer service will all be connected via the Industrial IoT systems. These extremely flexible value networks will require new forms of collaboration between companies, both nationally and globally.

The market will undergo a major transformation in 2018-2023 through the following drivers:

The U.S.-China competition in the manufacturing sector is becoming fiercer and fiercer

The U.S. Federal Government manufacturing industries invest in Industry 4.0 to increase the American industrial base taken over by China, Mexico, EU and emerging economies Federal funded Industry 4.0 projects, R&D, subsidies, tax incentives and the December 2017 tax reform act

Unprecedented opportunities to optimize production processes

Industry 4.0 offers American start-ups and SMEs the opportunity to develop and provide downstream services

Industry 4.0 dynamic business and engineering processes enable last-minute changes to production and deliver the ability to respond flexibly to disruptions and failures on behalf of suppliers and customers

Industry 4.0 provides the link to the consumer, and can forecast consumer demand

The “Industry 4.0 Market & Technologies. Focus on the U.S. – 2018-2023” report is the most comprehensive review of this emerging market available today. It provides a detailed and reasoned roadmap of this rapidly growing market.

The report is aimed at:

Industry 4.0 Products Vendors

Industry 4.0 Systems Integrators

Government Industry Agencies

Manufacturing Companies, SME included

The report has been explicitly customized for the industry and government decision-makers to enable them to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 425-page market report include:

What was the 14 submarkets size and what were the trends during 2016 & 2017?

What is the 2018-2023 forecast for those submarkets?

Which industries and technologies provide attractive business opportunities?

What drives the Industry 4.0 managers to purchase solutions and services?

What are the technology & services trends?

What are the market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

With 425 pages, 58 tables and 96 figures, this 3-volume report covers 10 industries, 10 leading technologies and 4 revenue sources, offering for each of them 2016-2017 estimates and 2018-2023 forecasts and analyses.

A. This is the most comprehensive information source of the global Industry 4.0 market and technologies available today.

B. Market data is analyzed via 4 key perspectives:

With a highly fragmented Industry 4.0 market we address the money trail via the following 3 bottom-up market size vectors:

By Industries:

Aerospace I4.0

Defense I4.0

Agriculture I4.0

Food I4.0

Automotive I4.0

Chemical I4.0

Electronic Hardware I4.0

Electrical Hardware I4.0

Energy, Power I4.0

Oil & Gas I4.0

Machine Industry I4.0

Pharmaceutical I4.0

Biotechnology I4.0

Semiconductors I4.0

Other I4.0 Industries

By Industry 4.0 Technologies:

Additive Manufacturing- 3D Printing

Advanced Human Machine Interface

Artificial Intelligence

Industrial Robots

Big Data & Analytics

Cybersecurity & Cloud Computing

Horizontal and Vertical System Integration

Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Sensors

Simulation

Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality

Predictive Maintenance

By 4 Revenue Sources:

Product Sales

System Installation, Integration & Commissioning

Aftersale Maintenance, Upgrades & Spare Parts

Consulting, Planning & Training

C. Detailed market analysis framework is provided:

Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Barriers to new entry, supplier power, buyer power and competitive rivalry

Business environment

The 2016-2023 market segmented by 188 submarkets

More than 1000 references and links to Industry 4.0 data sources & publications

D. The report includes the following appendices:

Appendix A: Industry 4.0 Smart Maintenance

Appendix B: How to Convert an Industry 2.0 or Industry 3.0 Business to Industry 4.0

Appendix C: Abbreviations

Appendix D: Terminology

Appendix E: Research Sources & Bibliography

E. Industry 4.0 market report addresses 13 technologies:

Additive Manufacturing- 3D Printing

Advanced Human Machine Interface

Artificial Intelligence

Industrial Robots

Big Data & Analytics

Cybersecurity

Cloud Computing

Horizontal and Vertical System Integration

Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Sensors

Simulation

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

F. The report presents extensive information on 49 leading companies (including companies profile, Industry 4.0 activities & products, and recent events), namely:

3D Systems

ABB Ltd.

Advantech

Aibrain

Alphabet

Arcadia Data

Arm Ltd.

Beijer Electronics

Bosch

Cisco

CyberX

Dassault Syst?mes

DENSO

EOS

ExOne

General Electric

Honeywell Hewlett Packard

Huawei

IBM

Intel

Intelligent Automation

Interset Software

Kuka

Magic Leap

Microsoft

Mitsubishi Electric

NEC

NGRAIN

Oculus VR

Oracle

QUALCOMM

Rethink Robotics

Rockwell Automation Samsung

SAP

Sensory

Siemens

SIGFOX

Splunk

Sri International

Stratasys

Texas Instruments

TRUMPF

u-blox

Wittenstein

Worldsensing SL

Xerafy

Xjet

