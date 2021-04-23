Precision Farming Software Market Size, Industry Trends, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2026

Precision farming is a word describing a notion that incorporates traditional farming with technological advances. Technology is used to measure and identify variables including soil temperature, humidity, patterns of climate, development, etc. This data is then used to handle several elements of farming so that the ideal crop yield can be obtained by using the least amount of funds. The global precision farming software idea aims at identifying the needed variables and specifically addressing those variables in order to achieve maximum crop yield achievement.

Global precision farming software market is to register a healthy CAGR of 15.01% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to growing requirement of real-time data management, government support and expenditure on agricultural software for maintaining farm productivity.

With the wide ranging Precision Farming Software market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players. Thorough insights into emerging trends, opportunities, and potential threats are offered via Precision Farming Software marketing report as it is the key to long-term sustenance in a competitive environment.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global precision farming software market are Grownetics, Inc., Auroras s.r.l., Granular, Inc., TOPCON CORPORATION, The Climate Corporation, Farmers Edge Inc, DICKEY-john., Conservis, Ag Leader Technology., Raven Industries, Inc., Iteris, Inc., Reed Business Information Ltd, AgJunction, Trimble Inc., Deere & Company., Mothive, CropX inc., Ceres Imaging, Inc, GAMAYA, AgriData Incorporated., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Aker Solutions, among others.

Segmentation : Global Precision Farming Software Market

By Delivery Model

Local/Web-Based

Cloud-Based

Software as A Service (SaaS)

Platform as A Service (PaaS)

By Technology

Guidance System Technologies

Remote Sensing And Control Systems

Variable Rate Technology

By Application

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Irrigation Management

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

Financial Management

Others

By Service Provider

System Integrators

Managed Services Providers

Farm Operation Services

Data Services

Analytics Services

Connectivity Services Providers

Assisted Professional Services Providers

Supply Chain Management Services

Climate Information Services

Others

Maintenance

Software Upgradation

Support Services Providers

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market

In April 2019 Bayer’s subsidiary Climate Corporation (Climate) and irrigation technology manufacturing leader Lindsay Corporation announced a platform agreement that will create the bi-directional data link between Climate Field View of Climate Corporation and Lindsay’s Field NET platform. The collaboration will allow common customer such as framers to quickly and soundly decide on irrigation and farm management techniques with more information and precision.

In December 2018, Raven industries announced that it has purchased all the assets of AgSync, Inc. . The purchase may well coordinate with the company’s Applied Technology Division, a major technology provider in the precision agriculture sector, and improve its Slingshot system by providing a smooth logistics solution for agricultural distributors, specialty applicators and company farms. This purchase will offer important advantages to the consumers, mainly for agricultural suppliers and specialty applicators.

Country Level Analysis

The Precision Farming Software market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Precision Farming Software market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Precision Farming Software Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Precision Farming Software market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Precision Farming Software market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Precision Farming Software market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

