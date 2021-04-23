Global LED Display Screen Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary

A LED display, or light emitting diode display, is a flat panel display that uses an array of light-emitting diodes as the video display. An LED display panel can be either a small display or part of a larger display. They are typically used outdoors in store signs and billboards, and in recent years have also become commonly used in destination signs on public transport vehicles or even as part of transparent glass area.

The global LED Display Screen market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Barco

Daktronics

Mitsubishi Electric

Absen

Unilumin

Liantronics

Lighthouse

Leyard

Sansitech

Szretop

AOTO

Ledman

Lopu

Yaham

LightKing

Mary

Handson

QSTech

Suncen

Teeho

Major applications as follows:

Advertising Media

Information Display

Sports Arena

Stage Performance

Traffic & Security

Others

Major Type as follows:

Indoor LED Display

Outdoor LED Display

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global LED Display Screen Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global LED Display Screen Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global LED Display Screen Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global LED Display Screen Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

….. continued

