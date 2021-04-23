Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report|AMD(Advanced Micro Devices), Google, Intel

Los Angeles, United States April 2021- – The global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips market.

Leading players of the global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips market.

Get Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures):

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3086085/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-chips-market

Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Market Leading Players

AMD(Advanced Micro Devices), Google, Intel, NVIDIA, IBM, Apple, Qualcomm, Samung, NXP, Broadcom, Huawei

Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Segmentation by Product

GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU

Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Segmentation by Application

Electronics, Automotive, Consumer Goods

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Enquire for customization in Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3086085/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-chips-market

Table of Contents.

1 Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Market Overview

1.1 Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Product Overview

1.2 Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 GPU

1.2.2 ASIC

1.2.3 FPGA

1.2.4 CPU

1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips by Application

4.1 Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Electronics

4.1.2 Automotive

4.1.3 Consumer Goods

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips by Country

5.1 North America Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips by Country

6.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips by Country

8.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Business

10.1 AMD(Advanced Micro Devices)

10.1.1 AMD(Advanced Micro Devices) Corporation Information

10.1.2 AMD(Advanced Micro Devices) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 AMD(Advanced Micro Devices) Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 AMD(Advanced Micro Devices) Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Products Offered

10.1.5 AMD(Advanced Micro Devices) Recent Development

10.2 Google

10.2.1 Google Corporation Information

10.2.2 Google Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Google Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 AMD(Advanced Micro Devices) Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Products Offered

10.2.5 Google Recent Development

10.3 Intel

10.3.1 Intel Corporation Information

10.3.2 Intel Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Intel Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Intel Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Products Offered

10.3.5 Intel Recent Development

10.4 NVIDIA

10.4.1 NVIDIA Corporation Information

10.4.2 NVIDIA Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 NVIDIA Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 NVIDIA Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Products Offered

10.4.5 NVIDIA Recent Development

10.5 IBM

10.5.1 IBM Corporation Information

10.5.2 IBM Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 IBM Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Products Offered

10.5.5 IBM Recent Development

10.6 Apple

10.6.1 Apple Corporation Information

10.6.2 Apple Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Apple Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Apple Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Products Offered

10.6.5 Apple Recent Development

10.7 Qualcomm

10.7.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

10.7.2 Qualcomm Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Products Offered

10.7.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

10.8 Samung

10.8.1 Samung Corporation Information

10.8.2 Samung Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Samung Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Samung Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Products Offered

10.8.5 Samung Recent Development

10.9 NXP

10.9.1 NXP Corporation Information

10.9.2 NXP Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 NXP Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 NXP Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Products Offered

10.9.5 NXP Recent Development

10.10 Broadcom

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Broadcom Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Broadcom Recent Development

10.11 Huawei

10.11.1 Huawei Corporation Information

10.11.2 Huawei Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Huawei Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Huawei Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Products Offered

10.11.5 Huawei Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Distributors

12.3 Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.