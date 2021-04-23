Categories
Global Non-Metallic Gasket Sheet Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

 

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

The Flexitallic Group

 

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Trelleborg

ElringKlinger

EnPro Industries

Nichias

Klinger Limited

Dana

 

Federal-Mogul

  1. L. Gore and Associates

NIPPON VALQUA

Uchiyama Group

Parker Hannifin

PILLAR Packing

Frenzelit

Teadit

Sanwa Packing Industry

CPS

Lamons

Inertech, Inc

Sakagami Seisakusho

Major applications as follows:

Automotive

General Equipment

Electrical Equipment

Others

Major Type as follows:

Compressed Fiber

Non-Asbestos

PTFE

Graphite

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

 

Table of Content

 

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

 

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

 

Fig Global Non-Metallic Gasket Sheet Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Non-Metallic Gasket Sheet Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Non-Metallic Gasket Sheet Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Non-Metallic Gasket Sheet Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

 

 

 

…continued

 

