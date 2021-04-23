Global World Magnetic Reed Switch Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Summary

Magnetic Reed Switch consists of a pair of ferromagnetic reeds, which overlap at their free ends (contact area) at a very small distance and are hermetically sealed in a glass tube. When in the presence of a magnetic field, the reeds become magnetized to opposite polarity, thus attracting each other and closing contact. Like many other great inventions, reed switches were born at Bell Laboratories, invented there in the mid-1930s by Walter B. Elwood. Today, reed switches are still in common uses.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Magnetic Reed Switch , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Magnetic Reed Switch market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Form A

Form B

Form C

Others

By End-User / Application

Reed Relays

Magnetic Sensors

Others

By Company

Oki

Littelfuse (Hamlin)

Standex

RMCIP

Nippon Aleph

HSI Sensing

Coto

PIT-RADWAR

PIC

STG

Harbin Electric Group

Zhejiang Xurui

