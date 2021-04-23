Global Non-medical Infrared Thermometer Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025

Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product
specifications etc.:
FLUKE
LumaSence
AMETEK Land
Optris
Chino
Omega
FLIR (EXTECH)
PCE Instruments
Trumeter
Testo
3M
Toshniwal Industries
Shenzhen CEM
China Victor
Smart Sensor
Major applications as follows:
Metallurgical Industry
General Industry
Automotive
Transportation
Food
Temperature Element
Electricity
Petrochemical
Manufacturing
Others
Major Type as follows:
Handheld
Stationary
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Non-medical Infrared Thermometer Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Non-medical Infrared Thermometer Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Non-medical Infrared Thermometer Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Non-medical Infrared Thermometer Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
…continued
