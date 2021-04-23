Migraine Drugs Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Global Analysis and Forecast 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Migraine Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global migraine drugs market grew at a CAGR of around 14% during 2014-2019 and expected to exhibit strong growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).



Migraine drugs refer to medications that are used to reduce the severity of migraines and prevent future attacks. A migraine is a severe, neurological disease with a debilitating headache, characterized by an intense throbbing or pulsing in one area of the head. It is accompanied by sensitivity to light, sound and smell, visual disturbances such as auras, and nausea or vomiting. Migraine drugs do not cure migraines; instead, they treat or relieve these symptoms. There are certain blood pressure medications, as well as some antidepressants, anti-seizure drugs and herbals that are used to reduce the frequency of migraines.



According to the Migraine Trust, migraine is the third most common disease globally, with more than 10% of people getting affected by the condition worldwide. This represents the primary factor that has increased the demand for migraine drugs across the globe. Apart from this, the rising healthcare expenditure and improving reimbursement policies for migraine medications are also acting as growth-inducing factors. Besides this, healthcare providers have made significant advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of migraine.



Global Migraine Drugs Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc (Abbvie Inc.), Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals), Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Endo International Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.



The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, treatment type, drug type, route of administration and distribution channel.



Breakup by Treatment Type:



Abortive Treatment

Preventive Treatment



Breakup by Drug Type:



Triptans

Ergot Alkaloids

NSAIDs

Acetylcholine Inhibitors/ Neurotoxins

Ditans

CGRP mAbs

Others



Breakup by Route of Administration:



Oral

Injectable

Others



Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Hospital-Based Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others



Breakup by Region:



North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa



