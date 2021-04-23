COVID-19 World Polyarylamide (PARA) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Polyarylamide (PARA) , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Polyarylamide (PARA) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Poly-m-phenylene Isophthalamide

Poly-p-benzamide

By End-User / Application

Textil

Chemical

Consummer Goods

Others

By Company

3M Company(United States)

Arkema Group(France)

Asahi Glass Co Ltd(Japan)

BASF SE(Germany)

Celanese Corporation(United States)

Daikin Industries Ltd(Japan)

DIC Corporation(Japan)

Dongyue Group Limited(China)

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company(United States)

EMS-Chemie Holding AG(Switzerland)

Evonik Industries AG(Germany)

Fortron Industries LLC(United States)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited(India)

Halopolymer OJSC(Russia)

Honeywell International Inc.(United States)

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co Ltd(China)

Kuraray Co., Ltd.(Japan)

Kureha Corporation(Japan)

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.(Japan)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.(Japan)

Polyplastics Co., Ltd.(Japan)

Royal DSM N.V.(The Netherlands)

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation(SABIC)(Saudi Arabia)

Shanghai 3F New Material Co Ltd(China)

SK Chemicals Co Ltd(INITZ)(South Korea)

Solvay SA(Belgium)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited(Japan)

The Chemours Company(United States)

Toray Industries, Inc.(Japan)

UBE Industries, Ltd.(Japan)