Global Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate Market Ongoing Trends, Recent Developments & Forecast till 2031

Global Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate Market: Overview and Dynamics

The skincare market is the leading segment of the cosmetic industry, accounting for approximately 36% of the global cosmetic market. Vitamin C based products are preferred by people for skincare with an underlying being its instability in the products.

Moreover, to overcome the problem, companies have come up with a various derivative of Vitamin C with one of the most popular among them gaining significant being Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate. Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate (THD) is a stable oil-soluble, Vitamin C ester making headways in the market due to its ability in skin penetration. Further, researchers consider that paring of Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate with other Vitamin C and retinol liquid ensures enhanced effectiveness in skin care treatment.

Furthermore, busy work culture leading to no work-life balance on daily basis is primary cause of increasing skin-related issues. On the other hand, handy information availability with natural access to internet is considered as a prime reason for increasing awareness on healthy lifestyle as well as growing concern towards skincare among people, thereby, generating significant demand for organic products. Global tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate market is expected to increase at a rapid rate. However, the onset COVID-19 posited negative impact on the market leading to depressed spending from consumers for skincare products. Further, extensive availability of counterfeit products of inferior quality at lower price range and other substitutes such an L-ascorbic acid, Plant-derived vitamin C etc. are likely to catapult the growth of global tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate market over forecast period.

To summarize, the market dynamics of global tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate market is solely depended on global cosmetic and skincare demand. The global market for tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate market is expected to exhibit high growth rate by the end of 2031. Factors such as surge in demand, novel formula, COVID-19 and growth in the fashion & skincare related industry in various countries will play a vital role.

Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate and L-Ascorbic acid both are Vitamin C serums but there is a considerable difference between. Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate is a stable form of vitamin C which is soluble in fat and can penetrate profoundly to nourish the skin. Whereas L-Ascorbic acid is water-soluble and nourishes skin superficially. Moreover, tetrahexyldecyl can be stored for a longer period of time which is not possible for L-ascorbic acid due to its unstable nature. These are some of the prime reason for the growing demand for tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate over L-Ascorbic acid in vitamin C serum segment.

In addition, the ability of tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate to be used in creams is key to its growth in the cosmetic market. Key players in the global tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate market have been trying to manufacture combination of products of retinol and tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate for providing glowing skin with deep skin penetration. In short, the market players have been intensively working on new improved formulae of tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate to attract comprehensive customer base towards tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate market.

The global tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate market is bifurcated into four major segments: Category, Institutional sales, Distribution Channel and Region. Based on the category, the global tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate market can be segregated into Haircare products, Skin & Sun care products, Makeup and Color cosmetics. Based on Institutional sales, the global tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate market can be classified as Hospital and dermatology clinics sales. Based on distribution channel type, the tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate market can be classified as retail sales and online sales channel.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the early march 2020 which mandated countries to impose lockdown and abide by strict social distancing measures leading to market shut down and flattening economic curve across the globe. On the other hand, the supply and demand chain has been massively disrupted leading to a global economic loss.

Furthermore, facility shut down in Asia, North America and Europe in the second quarter of 2020 have reduced the production of tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate which in turn affected the global tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate market. With reducing Covid-19 cases in some regions operations resumed during the fourth quarter of 2020. On the other hand, the new Covid-19 strain which was first discovered in the United Kingdom is spreading much faster than expected which may further force the regulatory bodies to impose strategic lockdowns across affected regions.

On the bright side, vaccines are being approved after phase 3 trials by countries and have started vaccination drives for neutralizing covid-19 cases. Meanwhile for balancing the supply chain, regulatory bodies have allowed manufacturing sectors to proceed with production. Moreover, abiding to COVID-19 guidelines and alternative rotation of workers can help the global tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate market to bounce back strongly by the second quarter of 2021.

Segmentation Analysis of Global Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate Market

The Global Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate Market is bifurcated into four major segments: application, institutional sales-type, distribution channel type, and region.

Based on grade global tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate market has been segmented as follows:

<98%

>98%

Based on application, global tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate market has been segmented as follows:

Hair Care Products

Skin and Sun Care Products

Makeup and Colour cosmetics

Based on geographic regions, global tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Global Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate Market: Regional Outlook

Based on regional distribution, the report “Global Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate market” takes into account six prime regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and The Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading region of the Global Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate Market during the forecast period.

