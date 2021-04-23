Global Non-magnetic Alloy Drill Collar Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025

Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Vallourec
Schoeller-Bleckmann
Drilling Tools International
NOV
Hunting
Stabil Drill
RDT-USA
ACE OCTG
JA Oilfiel
API Engineering
Zhong Yuan Special Steel
Shanxi Fenglei Drilling Tools
Shanxi YIDA Special Steel Group
Henan Shenlong Petroleum Drilling Tools
Dezhou Dana’s Petroleum Technology Service
Inner Mongolia North Heavy Industries Group
Jiangsu Elite Petroleum Technology
Major applications as follows:
Oil drilling
Underground thermal well
Others
Major Type as follows:
Low carbon stainless steel
Titanium alloy
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Non-magnetic Alloy Drill Collar Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
…continued
