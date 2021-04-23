Categories
Global Non-magnetic Alloy Drill Collar Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

 

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

 

Vallourec

Schoeller-Bleckmann

Drilling Tools International

NOV

Hunting

 

Stabil Drill

RDT-USA

ACE OCTG

JA Oilfiel

API Engineering

Zhong Yuan Special Steel

Shanxi Fenglei Drilling Tools

Shanxi YIDA Special Steel Group

Henan Shenlong Petroleum Drilling Tools

Dezhou Dana’s Petroleum Technology Service

Inner Mongolia North Heavy Industries Group

Jiangsu Elite Petroleum Technology

Major applications as follows:

Oil drilling

Underground thermal well

Others

Major Type as follows:

Low carbon stainless steel

Titanium alloy

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

 

 

Table of Content

 

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

 

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

 

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Non-magnetic Alloy Drill Collar Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

 

…continued

 

