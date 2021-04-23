GaN Power Discrete Device Market Size | Industry Report, 2027|Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., GaN Systems Inc

Los Angeles, United States April 2021- – The global GaN Power Discrete Device market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global GaN Power Discrete Device market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global GaN Power Discrete Device Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global GaN Power Discrete Device market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global GaN Power Discrete Device market.

Leading players of the global GaN Power Discrete Device market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global GaN Power Discrete Device market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global GaN Power Discrete Device market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global GaN Power Discrete Device market.

GaN Power Discrete Device Market Leading Players

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., GaN Systems Inc, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies AG, Fujitsu Limited, Transphorm Inc, Cree Incorporated, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, Qorvo

GaN Power Discrete Device Segmentation by Product

Embedded Type, Ordinary Type

GaN Power Discrete Device Segmentation by Application

Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Others

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global GaN Power Discrete Device market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global GaN Power Discrete Device market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global GaN Power Discrete Device market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global GaN Power Discrete Device market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global GaN Power Discrete Device market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global GaN Power Discrete Device market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 GaN Power Discrete Device Market Overview

1.1 GaN Power Discrete Device Product Overview

1.2 GaN Power Discrete Device Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Embedded Type

1.2.2 Ordinary Type

1.3 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America GaN Power Discrete Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe GaN Power Discrete Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Discrete Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America GaN Power Discrete Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Discrete Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by GaN Power Discrete Device Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by GaN Power Discrete Device Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players GaN Power Discrete Device Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers GaN Power Discrete Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 GaN Power Discrete Device Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GaN Power Discrete Device Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by GaN Power Discrete Device Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in GaN Power Discrete Device as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into GaN Power Discrete Device Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers GaN Power Discrete Device Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 GaN Power Discrete Device Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global GaN Power Discrete Device by Application

4.1 GaN Power Discrete Device Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Consumer Electronics

4.1.2 IT & Telecommunications

4.1.3 Automotive

4.1.4 Aerospace & Defense

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America GaN Power Discrete Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe GaN Power Discrete Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Discrete Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America GaN Power Discrete Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Discrete Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America GaN Power Discrete Device by Country

5.1 North America GaN Power Discrete Device Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America GaN Power Discrete Device Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe GaN Power Discrete Device by Country

6.1 Europe GaN Power Discrete Device Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe GaN Power Discrete Device Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Discrete Device by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Discrete Device Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Discrete Device Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America GaN Power Discrete Device by Country

8.1 Latin America GaN Power Discrete Device Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America GaN Power Discrete Device Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Discrete Device by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Discrete Device Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Discrete Device Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GaN Power Discrete Device Business

10.1 Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

10.1.1 Efficient Power Conversion Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Efficient Power Conversion Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Efficient Power Conversion Corporation GaN Power Discrete Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Efficient Power Conversion Corporation GaN Power Discrete Device Products Offered

10.1.5 Efficient Power Conversion Corporation Recent Development

10.2 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

10.2.1 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Corporation Information

10.2.2 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V. GaN Power Discrete Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Efficient Power Conversion Corporation GaN Power Discrete Device Products Offered

10.2.5 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Recent Development

10.3 GaN Systems Inc

10.3.1 GaN Systems Inc Corporation Information

10.3.2 GaN Systems Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 GaN Systems Inc GaN Power Discrete Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 GaN Systems Inc GaN Power Discrete Device Products Offered

10.3.5 GaN Systems Inc Recent Development

10.4 Texas Instruments

10.4.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

10.4.2 Texas Instruments Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Texas Instruments GaN Power Discrete Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Texas Instruments GaN Power Discrete Device Products Offered

10.4.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

10.5 Infineon Technologies AG

10.5.1 Infineon Technologies AG Corporation Information

10.5.2 Infineon Technologies AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Infineon Technologies AG GaN Power Discrete Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Infineon Technologies AG GaN Power Discrete Device Products Offered

10.5.5 Infineon Technologies AG Recent Development

10.6 Fujitsu Limited

10.6.1 Fujitsu Limited Corporation Information

10.6.2 Fujitsu Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Fujitsu Limited GaN Power Discrete Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Fujitsu Limited GaN Power Discrete Device Products Offered

10.6.5 Fujitsu Limited Recent Development

10.7 Transphorm Inc

10.7.1 Transphorm Inc Corporation Information

10.7.2 Transphorm Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Transphorm Inc GaN Power Discrete Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Transphorm Inc GaN Power Discrete Device Products Offered

10.7.5 Transphorm Inc Recent Development

10.8 Cree Incorporated

10.8.1 Cree Incorporated Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cree Incorporated Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Cree Incorporated GaN Power Discrete Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Cree Incorporated GaN Power Discrete Device Products Offered

10.8.5 Cree Incorporated Recent Development

10.9 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

10.9.1 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.9.2 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GaN Power Discrete Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GaN Power Discrete Device Products Offered

10.9.5 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors Recent Development

10.10 Qorvo

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 GaN Power Discrete Device Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Qorvo GaN Power Discrete Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Qorvo Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 GaN Power Discrete Device Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 GaN Power Discrete Device Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 GaN Power Discrete Device Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 GaN Power Discrete Device Distributors

12.3 GaN Power Discrete Device Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

