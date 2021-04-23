Quartz Market Growth, Development and Demand Forecast To 2022

Quartz is a mineral, its composition mainly consists of silicon and oxygen atoms. Its chemical formula is SiO2. It is the second most abundant mineral in the crust of the earth.It is classified as a silicate which is found abundantly in igneous, metamorphic and sedimentary rocks.. Because of its good electrical properties and heat resistance, it finds its uses in electronic products. Its luster, color and diaphaneity makes it a useful component in manufacturing of glass and various Gem stones. It is also known to be one of the hardest natural substances ever found.

Market Dynamics:

The market for Quartzlooks to increase gradually in the coming future. TheQuartz market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX.XX%.

This growth rate can be attributed to the growing demand for solar products and also rapid growth in the semiconductor industry. The increasing demand for high intensity lights throughout is also expected contributed to the growth of the quartz market, because of the use of low grade of High purity Quartz in manufacturing high intensity lights. In the near future the use of quartz is also expected to be used in new sectors such as wool insulation and various chemical processes.

Market Segmentation:

The market for Quartzcan be segmented based on the product, type and application.On the basis of product, the Quartz market can be segmented into Ordinary, High Purity, Dopingand others. On the basis of type, the quartz market can be segmented into High Purity Quartz, Quartz Crystal, Quartz sand, Quartz glass, Quartz surface & tiles, Quartz and others.On the basis of Applications, the Quartz market can be segmented into Semiconductor, Mechanical equipment, Glass and Gemstones, Electrical, Optical and others.

Geography:

The market for Quartzbased on geographies can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The highest market for Quartz is North America, this region accounted to nearly 38% of the overall consumption.

This can be attributed to the high consumption of Quartz by industries in this region. Asia-Pacific market for quartz is also expected to increase in the coming years due to the increasing consumption of quartz by countries like India, China, Korea.

Key Players:

The Key players in thePrinting Ink industry are Cosentino Group, Quartz master, Quarella, Hanstone, Beijing KaideQuartz Co., Ltd., Russian Quartz LLC, Unimin Corporation.

Middle East and Africa

