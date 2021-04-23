Radiation Curable Coatings Market Size, industry Trends, Outlook, Opportunity Till 2022

Radiation curable coatings are the way of coating cure where mainly UV light is used to form a coating. It consists of polymer coatings which are treated by UV rays or electron beam radiation. The radiation curable coating consists of certain special pigments and reactive liquid vehicle along with some additives. These coatings are used on various materials such as wood, paper, cans, glass, metals, etc. Radiation curable coatings are free of solvents and thus do not remit VOCs which helps in protecting the environment. Apart from additives the product contains oligomers, monomers and photo initiators. The manufacturing of these products requires less time as compared to the conventional thermal curing products.

Depending upon the resins and additives used these products have wide range of applications. Advantages of such products include low energy cost, fast curing, dominant protection properties, etc.

Market dynamics

The advantages mentioned earlier drive the growth of the market. Due to the growing need of UV protection in various applications, increasing 3Dprinting market and strong properties of the radiation curable coatings such as abrasion and heat resistance, low VOCs etc. the market is expected to grow as these properties will aid the demand in future.

Also, increase in disposable income and investment in house maintenance and decorations will drive the growth of the market. Apart from this, the increase in commercial buildings and construction industries along with fast urbanisation will boosts the growth of the market. The resistance quality of radiation curable product in hot and cold weather along with providing anti slip effect and stability in turn aids the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global radiation curable market can be broadly classified on the basis of resin, type and end user industry. On the basis of resin the market is classified into monomers, oligomers, additives and photo initiators.

On the basis of curing type the market is segmented into ultraviolet rays curing and electron bean curing.

On the basis of end user industry the market is segmented into wood, plastics, electronics, printing inks, paper, automotive, packaging etc.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The global radiation curable coatings market has been segmented geographically into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market compared to other regions. Also, Asia=Pacific is the market leader in this segment. The high demand in Asia-Pacific region is driven due to rapid urbanisation and growth in electronics and printing industries.

Key Players

Major companies in global radiation curable coatings market are RAHN AG, Allnex, Royal DSM, Sartomar, 3M, Akzo Nobel, PPG etc.

