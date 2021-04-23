COVID-19 World Plastics in Electronics Components Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Plastics in Electronics Components , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Plastics in Electronics Components market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Thermoplastic Polyester

Polyphenylene Sulfide

Polyamide Imide

Polycarbonate

Poly (Phthalic Ideal

Liquid Crystal Polymer

Sulfonate Polymer

Others

By End-User / Application

Switch

Computer

Scanner

Electronic Display

Other Electronic Components

By Company

ASHLAND SPECIALTY CHEMICALS

BASF

CELANESE

COVESTRO

CYTEC INDUSTRIES INC.

DSM

DUPONT

EMS GRIVORY

EPIC RESINS

HENKEL AG

HUNTSMAN ADVANCED MATERIALS

INTERPLASTIC CORP.

KINGFA

LANXESS

MITSUBISHI ENGINEERING PLASTICS

POLYPLASTICS

SABIC INNOVATIVE PLASTICS

SOLVAY SPECIALTY POLYMERS

Sumitomo Bakelite

TORAY PLASTICS

VICTREX

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Plastics in Electronics Components Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Plastics in Electronics Components Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Plastics in Electronics Components Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Plastics in Electronics Components Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Plastics in Electronics Components Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Plastics in Electronics Components Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Plastics in Electronics Components Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

…continued

