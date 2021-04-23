Global LED Lighting Driver Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary
An LED Driver is an electrical device which regulates the power to an LED or a string (or strings) of LEDs. This report is focused on the LED lighting applications.
The global LED Lighting Driver market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
MEAN WELL
Philips
Inventronics
Tridonic
MOSO Power
Eaglerise
TCI
OSRAM SYLVANIA
LIFUD
SELF
Major applications as follows:
Indoor lighting
Outdoor lighting
Special lighting
Major Type as follows:
DALI
0-10V Dimming
Standard (non-dim)
Triac Dimming
Smart Driver
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global LED Lighting Driver Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global LED Lighting Driver Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global LED Lighting Driver Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global LED Lighting Driver Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
….. continued
